The fire-mitigation group NoFloCo has inspired a movement from its neighborhood in Indian Creek to Divide.
This month, with 100 volunteers, two groups mitigated more than 60 acres in Teller County and completed projects in six neighborhoods: Indian Creek; Florissant Heights; Valley High; Trout Creek; Aspen Moors; and Forest Glen.
“We believe that soon Teller County can be the best fire-mitigated county in Colorado,” said NoFloCo Founder Don Moore, a Florissant resident. “We are just a bunch of old people volunteering to make our neighborhoods safer.”
Moore and his group responded when Michelle Bayless, Ian Willett and Gwen Switzer reached out to NoFloCo to request assistance with fire mitigation efforts.
The three, who live in Aspen Moors, and several other volunteers joined Moore and his group March 19.
“By the end of the day, 10 cutters all had their chainsaws humming, clearing the fallen trees and removing the dead and lower branches from the spruce, fir and ponderosa pines in the area,” Moore said.
Ethan Atkinson, of Woodland Park; Florissant residents Danny Norman, Jeff Proper, Mark Waldo, David Swarthout and Russ Rodema; Gerry Renick, of Park County; and Ian Willett and Rich Switzer of the Aspen Moors neighborhood assisted with chainsaws.
From the downed trees, the group produced five cords of firewood to donate to area homeowners. Jodi Rodine, an Aspen Moors resident, felled her first tree with the guidance of more experienced cutters.
They created a walking path through the common area by laying out slash along the pathway and burning it.
“By making a long ‘burn snake’ on the path with the forest floor debris and slash, the burn itself makes a pathway,” said Toni Moore, a volunteer. “As the pathway was covered with snow it required constant work to keep the fires going.”
Their workday began at 9 a.m. The food committee started a small fire in the parking area to provide heating of reuben and BBQ sandwiches, stew, casseroles and desserts.
Carolyn Bosher, known to the group as “Cookie Carolyn,” organizes the meals. She was assisted by John Laxson, of Colorado Springs, and Ellie and Steve Saleny of Florissant.
Teller County Commissioner candidate Dennis Luttrell showed up for his third NoFloCo Fire workday, assisting by moving sticks, slash and debris. “This work reminds me of an old-fashioned barn raising,” Luttrell said. “The sense of community you are creating is impressive.”
In all, 34 volunteers showed up to assist; some were new to the NoFloCo Fire Mitigation Posse while others were attending their 29th mitigation event.
The workday resulted in 130 hours of work, and helped the residents of Aspen Moors to be well on their way to having a common space that is healthier and more fire safe.
“I overheard several Aspen Moors residents say how great the area is looking and that they are looking forward to having picnic tables in this newly mitigated area,” Don Moore said.