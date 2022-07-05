FLORISSANT • The latest residential mitigation project of the NoFloCo Fire Mitigation Posse helped Indian Creek subdivision residents Joy and Richard Ward.
Last week, 35 volunteers were on hand to mitigate the Ward property, and were joined by Colorado state representatives Mark Baisley and Stephanie Luck.
“We can’t thank NoFlo Fire Mitigation Posse enough, and I am amazed at how many people are here and the change to our property; my heart is at ease,” said Joy Ward as she looked over the June 28 transformation of the five acres she and her husband, Richard, own in Indian Creek.
The mitigation efforts to the Ward property included removal of forest floor debris, ladder fuels, an dead standing and/or dying trees; raking the forest floor and creating a burn snake. The work yielded 2.5 cords of firewood.
Both Baisley, a Republican who represents House District 39, which encompasses parts of Douglas County and all of Teller County, and Luck, a Republican who represents House District 47, which includes parts of Pueblo and Fremont counties and all of Otero County, said they were amazed and impressed by what they observed during the work day. They even donned gloves and helmets to help cut trees and pick up debris.
“This is so impressive, and it’s something that doesn’t need legislation, but we need to encourage more people to do their own mitigation,” Baisley said.
Luck added, “What a transformation to witness and be a part of, I am humbled by this community effort of neighbors helping neighbors.”
Tyler Rinck, a representative of Woodland Park-based CORE Electric Cooperative, also assisted in the efforts. CORE has become a partner to NoFlo Mitigation Posse, and sends employees to help, along with a truck. “This is awesome and cool to see communities come together like this,” said Rinck.
Toni Moore, who with her husband, Don Moore, launched the NoFloCo posse, explained the need for a “burn snake line,” a line of slash the volunteers create, to be burnt next winter. They wait until there’s at least six inches of snow accumulated, and then burn the slash line using the surrounding snow as a barrier and for fire suppression, if needed, she said.
The slash depot in Divide is open May through September, Moore said. It is a lot of work to load the slash into trucks, haul it there, and then pay a fee to dump it, Moore said.
However, creating a burn snake line is a multi-purpose fire mitigation effort, since burnt slash piles burn the ground underneath, Moore said. After the burn, it gives the property owner a clean trail that can be used for hiking and ATV use, and can serve as a path for fire responders to use — in case of a fire — giving them good access to the property.
The Moores, who are Florissant residents, launched NoFlo Fire Mitigation Posse after they saw the fruits of their mitigation efforts on their own property.
“We had mitigated our property, and when a fire came through, it literally came through and there was little damage, but our neighbors who had not mitigated, didn’t fare as well,” said Toni Moore.
They came up with the idea of creating a group of volunteers that would offer mitigating services free of charge to anyone who requests. That was two years ago, and today the posse has a membership of over 135.
Not only does fire mitigation do wonders for the environment and lessen the potential devastation of fire, it has another component that is good for the soul: It can enrich the soil with Mycobacterium vaccae, a nonpathogenic species of the Mycobacteriaceae family of bacteria that lives naturally in soil. Studies have shown this bacterium is useful as a stress reliever and has potential in treating PTSD.
Last month, the Moores met with Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, who said he was genuinely interested in the efforts of the mitigation posse. “It was a 15-minute data dump of information,” said Toni Moore.
The posse was inspired to try to encourage competition between neighborhoods to see who can have the best mitigated properties. “We’d like to start in Florissant, and then expand to all of Teller County, then Park County, and so on until we have a Governor’s Award for best mitigated county in Colorado,” Moore said.
To volunteer or for more information about NoFlo Fire Mitigation Posse, join the Facebook page, or contact Don Moore at runningman2625@yahoo.com or 719-839-0860.