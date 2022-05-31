Don Moore, founder and leader of the North Florissant Colorado Fire Mitigation Posse (NoFloCo) presented CORE Electric Cooperative Regional Director Mike Sperry with a signature helmet at CORE’s annual shareholders meeting in Sedalia April 30.
The presentation was to recognize Sperry’s participation in five fire mitigation work days with the group.
“We appreciate CORE’s ongoing support of our efforts to make Teller County more beautiful and more fire safe,” Moore said.
After a volunteer participates in five work days with the mitigation group’s efforts, they are given a helmet with a nickname on it. For Sperry, it’s simply “director.”
Moore described the recent accomplishments of the group by the numbers. NoFloCo has grown from two members to 110 volunteers over the past 24 months and involves eight subdivisions. It assisted 81 property owners with assessments of their forested lots, completed 42 projects, mitigated 65 acres of property and donated 68 cords of firewood.
The largest of their numbers is the $52,000 grant they were recently awarded from the Colorado Department of Natural Resources Strategic Wildfire Action Plan to train 50 local people to fight wildfires in Teller County.
Sperry told the assembled CORE board, employees and shareholders, “We are CORE’s largest district, with the most wildfire danger, so supporting NoFloCo is the right thing to do. I really appreciate all that the group is doing to make the area safer, and look forward to continuing our collaboration.”