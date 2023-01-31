FLORISSANT • Despite cool temperatures and snowfall on Jan. 21, the NoFloCo Fire Mitigation Posse arrived in force to mitigate two properties in the Indian Creek subdivision.

The properties had been identified as “project properties” during the drafting and writing of a Colorado Strategic Wildfire Action Program grant in the spring of 2022. The grant required that Indian Creek Property Owners Association identify properties and schedule a work program prior to submission of the grant.

The efforts of the 53 Posse members Jan. 21 began at 8:30 a.m. with sawyer training that included the proper way to start a chainsaw, create face cuts and safely drop a standing tree. Arborists Benjy Christiansen and Ira Hanson facilitated the training.

As NoFloCo has grown and more community members have become involved, there is a need to ensure that the sawyers are efficient and safe.

At 10 a.m., the “stick-picker uppers” arrived and a brief pre-project meeting was held to discuss safety related issues, fire-line responsibilities and communications, along with project objectives and goals. The Posse split into two work units and began their mitigation efforts.

Many trees were already safely on the ground and burn snakes were in place with fires ignited so that the slash could be eliminated quickly and efficiently. The southwest portion of the one property was quite dense with a large number of dead standing and dead-fall trees, as well as forest-floor debris. Remaining trees were cleared of ladder fuel. Several burn piles were used to eliminate the fuel and clean up this area. Firewood was removed and loaded onto trailers.

The other property had had some previous mitigation efforts, but portions of the property were in need of additional mitigation. Several dead and weak trees were removed. Ladder fuels were cleared and forest floor debris was gathered and placed on burn snakes for elimination. A path is planned to be constructed throughout this property, so the burn snakes were built on the designated path.

In total, six acres were treated, 5.5 cords of firewood collected, and 212 work hours recorded.

NoFloCo is in the process of scheduling its final training class at Colorado Fire Camp. The class has a few openings, with requirements that include a commitment to completing five NoFloCo projects. The four-day session, with both classroom and field work, will have instruction from the National Wildfire Coordination Group for S130 Firefighter Training, S190 Introduction to Wildland Fire Behavior, and L180 Human Factors in the Wildland Fire Service. The cost of this training is provided by a COSWAP grant that was awarded to the Indian Creek Property Owners Association for training NoFloCo Posse’ members. For more information about the training, call Toni Moore at 919-624-7641.

“I may be biased, but I think we did a great job of accomplishing our mission in 2022; ‘To assist property owners in the area of Florissant Colorado with fire mitigation, fire awareness, forest health; to make the community safer from fire danger, improve property appearance, and have fun,’” said Don Moore, who, along with his wife, Toni, are the founders of NoFloCo.

“Thanks to all the efforts to make this happen and because of our incredible and dedicated NoFloCo Posse members, in 2022 the NoFloCo Posse’ assisted more properties owners, mitigated more acres, donated more firewood, received additional training and certifications, awarded more helmets/nicknames, learned more, ate more, and solidified friendships and a sense of community.”