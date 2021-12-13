FLORISSANT • NoFloCo Fire Mitigation Posse, the grassroots volunteer organization that started in Indian Creek Subdivision in Teller County and has grown to more than 60 members, held its inaugural Appreciation Dinner and Kick Off Gala Nov. 13.
The group gathered to celebrate 38 acres of fire mitigation completed for 18 property owners in five neighborhoods throughout 2021. Indian Creek, Valley High, Florissant Heights, Druid Hills and Trout Creek Haven subdivisions were the beneficiaries of the group’s efforts. They also provided 36 cords of firewood to local veterans, single parents, widows, disabled persons and families at no charge.
Upcoming workdays are planned monthly from November through May.
“Our work slows down in the summer, as cutting live trees attracts Mountain Pine Beetle, and we don’t burn slash unless there is snow on the ground,” Posse founder Donald Moore said.
The group was started by Moore in 2020 in response to questions from his neighbors. As part of the Colorado Forestry Program, he has learned much about forest health and fire mitigation.
“Our property has a different look due to all the work we have done, and folks often asked me how I did it,” Moore said. “Pretty soon, I realized lots of folks wanted to fire mitigate, they were just intimidated by the thought and didn’t know how to get started. I often tell folks fire mitigation is like eating an elephant, do it one small bite at a time.”
At the gala, a pork roast dinner, drinks and music were followed by a screening of a CORE Electric Cooperative (formerly IREA) video featuring the NoFloCo group and Moore. Later, customized safety helmets and work gloves were presented to the volunteers.
CORE sponsors the group, as wildfire prevention is one of the co-op’s highest values. “CEO Jeff Baudier from CORE told me replacing lines and poles after a fire is incredibly expensive. They really support and appreciate our efforts,” Moore said.
Special recognition went to Ira Hanson of Hanson Tree Service for his professional assistance during 10 workdays when expert technical help was needed. Hanson provides his equipment and expertise at no charge or at a steep discount to the organization. “I always wanted to see more mitigation work done out here, and am glad someone has started doing it,” Hanson said.
Founding members Mark and Michelle Waldo, John Rakowski and Doug Lagasse were recognized by Moore for their exceptional dedication to giving back to the area. Each of these volunteers has displayed remarkable leadership, Moore said.
Other posse members who have reach the five-workday milestone are: Nick Sutton, Ellie and Steve Saleny, Mary and Corky Capps, Bill Martin, and Rob Capuano, all of Florissant; Heather and David Swarthout of Lake George; Carolyn Bosher and John Laxson of Colorado Springs; and Pat Pansini of Englewood.
Homeowner’s association presidents from three subdivisions were in attendance. Katherine Myers of Florissant Heights, David Rusterholtz of Druid Hills and Toni Moore of Indian Creek were on hand to learn more, express their appreciation to the group and to encourage continued involvement from their neighbors.
The group members banded together to present Moore and his wife, Toni, a 1% award for being “the 1% of people who know how to get stuff done.”
For more informatio, contact, Donald Moore at 719-839-0860 or runningman2626@yahoo.com.