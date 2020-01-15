With a new year (and decade) comes the opportunity to rethink what we might improve in our lives. Most New Year’s resolutions revolve around improving what and how we eat and improving our health. It seems to be a natural human intuition that healthy eating leads to improved physical wellbeing.
A healthy body begins with the nutrition we take into our body. All food we consume is an opportunity to nourish and support our physical self. As the saying goes, “pay the farmer or pay the doctor.”
As we age, our bodies require fewer calories, but our nutritional requirements stay the same, or even increase. Making concessions in nutrition can cause physical wellness and mental acuity to suffer. Finding the balance between high-nutrition food and ease of preparation can be difficult. Keeping a variety of no-prep foods on hand is a great way to maintain nutrition and provide simple meal and snack options.
The old “an apple a day keeps the doctor away” could apply to any fruit, really. Most fruit is ready to eat with very little preparation and, fresh or dried, most fruits are nutritional dynamos providing a wide range of plant-based nutrients, vitamins and fiber. Fresh fruits available year around include berries, bananas, apples, pears, avocados and grapes. Dried fruit, such as apricots, peaches, plums, cranberries and raisins supply the same nutrients as fresh fruit but have a long shelf life and don’t require refrigeration. A handful of dried fruit makes a nutritious snack or addition to a salad or cheese plate.
Most vegetables are high in plant nutrients and fiber, and very low calorie. Cucumbers, carrots, celery, bell peppers, snow peas, broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini and cherry tomatoes are vegetables that can be enjoyed without cooking. Hummus, a nutrient-packed Mediterranean dip made of garbanzo beans and sesame seed paste, is a great accompaniment for a fresh veggie snack.
Nuts are an easy nutritional strategy and a great source of protein, healthy fats and the essential mineral selenium, which has shown in studies to be beneficial for improving mental acuity. If you have trouble eating whole nuts, consider nut butters. Almond butter and peanut butter provide around 8 grams of protein and a variety of healthy fats per a 2 tablespoon serving. Both are great on sliced apples, crackers or whole grain toast.
Cheese, cottage cheese and whole milk yogurt are also good no-prep sources of dense nutrition. Cheese cubes, dried or fresh fruit, nuts and whole grain crackers make a nice evening meal. Cottage cheese is packed with a whopping 28 grams of protein per cup and goes well with fruit. Yogurt with fruit or whole grain granola is a satisfying meal.
Eggs are an amazing source of protein and nutrients. Though only 77 calories, eggs pack 6 grams of protein and all nine amino acids, making them another nutritional powerhouse. Seniors need to consume more protein, not less, to maintain muscle mass and fend off age-related diseases. Recent research suggests seniors who consume abundant protein are less likely to lose “functioning” — the ability to dress themselves, get out of bed, walk up a flight of stairs and more. Keeping hardboiled eggs on hand is a straightforward way to include them in your diet.
