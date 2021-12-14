The question I get most frequently is “What is a normal day like for you?”
This always makes me grin and my answer is always the same: There is no normal day for me. Every day brings different challenges and a wide variety of situations.
Thanks to reality TV shows, most people are familiar with the law enforcement aspect of a wildlife officer’s job. They know we routinely check hunters and anglers to ensure they are licensed and are observing rules of fair chase and bag limits and such. And they know we chase poachers.
However, few realize all CPW wildlife officers are first responders who often assist local law enforcement agencies from providing backup at crime scenes to providing emergency help during blizzards and floods to running traffic control.
Another unknown aspect of our job is our work alongside our terrestrial and aquatic biologists. This includes conducting big game counts and setting license numbers for the next hunting season. We are known to don waders and help survey fish in streams and lakes. And we use our biology degrees daily as we deal with individual animals that are injured or sick.
We also do lots of education from hunter education classes to presentations in schools. We spend many hours trying to educate people about the wild world around them. And, of course, we spend plenty of time talking to people about living with wildlife and how to be “Bear Aware” (hint:keep your trash inside until the day of pickup!)
Lastly, there are all the random wildlife calls that can never be predicted. I have pulled a beaver out of a concrete septic tank, retrieved an orphaned mountain lion kitten someone had brought home, and pulled a Halloween pumpkin pail off a deer’s head. These are just a few of the crazy scenarios that happen when wildlife and people interact.
This brings me to a very unique part of our job that some have a hard time understanding: the duality of almost everything we do.
Every wildlife officer cares deeply about wildlife. We work long hours and go to incredible lengths to protect and preserve the wildlife resources in Colorado. Maybe you’ve seen stories of CPW officers and staff wading into muddy wetlands to rescue a moose, or a team of CPW officers braving freezing water to rescue a buck deer that fell through the ice in a pond. There are many examples.
We get bitten, clawed, raked by antlers and otherwise abused as we try to free wild animals from sports nets or drainage ditches or window wells. We do it because we love wildlife. Seems obvious right? However, I think it’s important to state, to put in writing.
But sometimes we have to make tough decisions. The decision might be to let an animal with an obvious injury heal and adapt the best it can. We don’t have the money or facilities to care for every bear, deer, elk, pronghorn or moose that collides with a vehicle and gets hurt.
Sometimes nothing can be done. Just like other large animals, such as horses, there is no way to repair those weight-bearing broken bones.
But these wild animals are incredibly tough. So as long as the animal is still mobile, we tend to leave them be. Often the injury will scar over and the animal can still lead a full life, even with a limp or other impairment. However, if the animal suffers a more gruesome injury, like a compound fracture, we are left with one choice. In these cases, our only option is to euthanize the animal. The only solace is to know the animal is no longer suffering.
Bears are the most difficult for us. Too often bears get lured into conflict by humans feeding them, intentionally or not, with bird feeders, pet food, unsecured gardens, fruit trees, open garage doors leading to freezers stuffed with goodies and more.
We put hours into education, as I mentioned above, reasoning with people and in extreme cases issuing citations, simply trying to get people to do their part to avoid conflicts.
When these efforts still fail, we are the ones who have to make the tough decision to relocate or euthanize a healthy bear.
I want to make it clear: No one ever becomes a wildlife officer because they like killing wild animals. No one.
And killing a bear is the worst part of our job. However, we will make that decision when it becomes necessary to protect people. It is one we don’t take lightly or make easily.
I say all this not for sympathy or pity. My goal is that people will understand how passionate we are about protecting wildlife. I love my job and what I do. However, we need everyone’s help.
We can’t protect bears from unsecured trash and bird feeders. We can’t cure deer that injure themselves jumping over unsafe fences. By working together we can all enjoy and preserve the incredible wildlife around us.
I hope I’ve helped you understand what the job of a wildlife fficer is like. And I hope you will help me do my job of protecting our wild creatures.
As always, if you’ve got a question, problem or column idea, please call me at 719-227-5281.
I might even answer your question in a future installment of “Wild About Teller.”
Travis Sauder is a district wildlife manager for Colorado Parks and Wildlife in Teller County.