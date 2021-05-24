Kids are not usually excited about cleaning up, especially when it comes to their bedrooms. But when they get to be with their friends and pick up trash along the streets of Cripple Creek, it’s a deal.
Sponsored by the city of Cripple Creek, the May cleanup event is a tradition for students in the school district. “We get to make our community a better place to live in,” said fifth-grader Ava Ragsdale who had collected a sack full of glass, cigarette butts and a rain-soaked box.
But there’s another reason it’s so great to pick up all that stuff. “We get the day out in the fresh air,” said Katie Bennett.
Some eagle-eyed youngsters find more than the usual discards. “I literally found a skull,” said Zane Smith, who is in kindergarten. Zane’s teacher, Sarah Thetford, was quick to point out that the skull was from a deer.
For the students, the cleanup carried a message. “We’re helping the planet,” Zane said.
The students stay off busy Bennett Avenue and stick to Carr and Golden streets, for the most part.
Doing double duty as the city’s marketing manager, Jeff Mosher delivered bottles of water to the students during their snack breaks.
Amidst skulls and trash, some discoveries had possibilities. “I found a coin,” said third-grader Adriano Luciano.
After several days of rain and snow the students appreciated spending time in the sunshine. “It’s fun to be out in nature,” said third-grader Riley Gomez.
Walking back to Cresson Elementary School, a group of fourth-graders stopped to have their picture taken. “Recycle!” they said in unison.
Over at Mt. Pisgah cemetery, sixth-, seventh- and eighth-graders filled their bags with pine needles — lots of them. To jazz up the cleanup duty, the students staged a competition — who could fill the most bags.
Science teacher Amanda Wood was using the time to share history lessons offered by names etched into the tombstones. She was especially moved by the one honoring the Grand Army of the Republic, a group of area veterans who fought for the Union during the Civil War.
The cleanup tradition, organized by Deb Hack, the city’s custodial manager, is dedicated to the late Coach Jim Bertrand. “Jim helped me start the program,” Hack said. “Here at the cemetery, we wanted to teach the students what Memorial Day represents.”
To reward the hard work, the district hosted a barbecue lunch from Rusty and Debbie Webb’s nearby food truck, Smokin’ Rusty’s.