Multiple law-enforcement vehicles, red lights flashing, and one fire engine responded to a two-car accident on U.S. 24 and Morning Sun Drive (at the entrance to Walmart) in Woodland Park around 6:40 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 8.
An identified Colorado State Trooper was behind a semi-truck, both traveling westbound on U.S. 24, when the driver of the semi stopped for a red light.
“The Trooper failed to stop and hit the semi from behind,” said Gary Culver, public information officer for the Colorado State Patrol.
Upon impact, the trooper's car flipped on its side and ended up in the middle of the intersection.
Neither driver was injured, Culver said.
The accident remains under investigation, Culver added.