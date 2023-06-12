Last August, a local editor hired me to cover weekly city council and monthly school board meetings for inclusion in her weekly newspaper.

I accepted her offer and enjoyed covering these beats on a routine basis. Everything was going smoothly until mid-November when I learned that the newspaper would discontinue operation by year’s end. Seems the newspaper and four other publications had planned to merge into an online and in-person nonprofit news group focusing on southern Colorado happenings.

On Jan. 1, the news group made its debut, arriving on scene like a thoroughbred galloping down the track toward capturing the triple crown. Sadly, after only three months, this information vehicle and its accompanying online post, also met an untimely end, leaving some members of the fourth estate to pack their bags. It’s demise reminded me of Queen’s 1980s chart topper, “Another one bites the dust.”

However, in late March, I learned that one of the five newspapers was being resurrected. Also, last month, the newspaper for which I was writing, also was reborn. I wasn’t surprised considering I have seen newspapers die, resurrected and even die a second death.

No doubt the Internet explosion has impacted the newspaper industry by increasing the range of available media choices. As more and more people subscribe to online news, print newspapers are struggling to tread water and are beginning to submerge. In short, newspapers are quickly losing dominance as the major news source.

This seemingly endless trend is driven chiefly by having lost advertisers and readers to online sources and social media platforms. Having lost both readership and advertising revenue, newspapers now struggle against an ever-rising tsunami.

So, what will happen if all newspapers disappear? First, I believe many of us, like myself, will miss the daily morning routine of sipping a cup of hot coffee or tea while reading about the latest world happenings. Second, millions of people may remain unaware of crucial events happening in their community or worldwide. When this happens, people might stop reading the news altogether.

I can’t begin to imagine not wanting to read the news.

Although not as popular as they once were, newspapers are still read by many people, including yours truly. For many of us old-timers, there is something special, even traditional, about holding a portable copy of reading material in our hands. That’s because we can take newspapers wherever we go and read them at our own pace, be it at our kitchen table or over a person’s shoulder on a subway train.

Hannah Maginot, former editor of Pikes Peak Newspapers, once said that as a young girl, she would confiscate and divide the Sunday paper between family members. To her, holding a newspaper in her hand provided an in-depth appreciation for journalism. Hannah’s childhood closely mirrors my own youth when I too, reluctantly shared what I regarded as my own personal publication.

Regrettably, more of these traditional hard copy newspapers are becoming extinct and are moving to digital form. Looking down the road, I expect that, in time, the digital format, the format that now dominates the news industry, will give way to yet another form of receiving information. I shiver to think how our children and our children’s children will one day get their news.

William J. Dagendesh is an author, writer and retired U.S. Navy photojournalist, editor and public affairs officer. He has lived in southern Colorado 23 years. Contact William with comments or ideas for his column at nutmeg120395@yahoo.com.