The garlands now wrap around our street lights, underneath bright red bows. The snow that would at first melt quickly now seems to be a more permanent part of our lives, at least for a few more months. And the great annual tradition of the Woodland Park Christmas Parade came and went with all the frivolity and solemnity that this time of year deserves.
Sitting under the shadows of Pikes Peak lies our perfect little town, nestled among the trees and evening quiet, expectantly waiting for the birth of the savior, as it has done so many times before.
Few, if any, holidays hold a place as important to both child and adult alike as Christmas. Students are dutifully finishing their fall semesters, eager for the long break and rest they hope for. Even the adults shuffling to and fro along U.S. 24 seem more purposeful. Christmas lists are checked and checked again. Children hope with bright expectations, and even those dealing with the hardest of times are reminded that life has been better and will be again.
Peace and joy seem possible, if not already present. At least for a while.
For many, Christmas will come and go as usual on Dec. 25, and that is good. But for my family, the party will just be getting started. For we are Catholic, and that means Christmas isn’t just a day, but a continuous season that runs into early January ending with Epiphany — think of the idea behind the song “The Twelve Days of Christmas.” For my family and others who celebrate like us, we tend to open presents slowly and throughout the season.
While this can be more than a little painful for some of the younger members of my family who have to stare at large and sometimes heavy and therefore important boxes for days longer than they had wished, I find that this tradition of ours helps me to be more grateful. Whereas some will have already moved on to New Year’s resolutions, my family is only halfway done with Christmas. And when neighbors begin wondering if our tree will ever come down, we’re only rounding for home.
However you will be choosing to celebrate this important time of year, I wish you all the best. There is no better place than in the valleys of our snow capped mountain to be grateful for the significance this time of year holds and also for our many blessings. Merry Christmas!
Ruth Wiseman, a Merit Academy freshman, is a Woodland Park native.