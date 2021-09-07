Woodland Park School District RE-2 is running a full slate of candidates in the Nov. 2 election. There are five director districts and, because of the timing of recent board resignations and the district’s election cycle, four directorships are open.
Chris Austin is set to represent At-Large Director District A until November 2023.
The terms of current Board President Nancy Lecky and Vice President Corbin Graber both expire in November.
Amy Wolin and Misty Leafers were recently appointed to fill directorships vacated by Beth Huber and Gwynne Dawdy-Pekron, respectively. If these resignations had taken place within 90 days of the election, both Wolin and Leafers could have served for two years without running for election.
In several past elections, there have only been enough candidates to fill the open districts. Uncontested elections are typically canceled, as happened last week in Lewis-Palmer School District 38 in Monument, and the candidates are sworn in after the election.
This year there are at least two candidates per district, three in at-large Director District B, so the Woodland Park election is a go.
The candidates:
Director District B (at large): Aaron Helstrom, who filed an Affidavit of Intent of Write-in Candidate on Aug. 27; David Rusterholz and Wolin.
Director District C (Columbine Elementary School boundaries): David Illingworth II and Leafers.
Director District D (Gateway Elementary School boundaries): Gary Brovetto and Paula Levy.
Director District E (Summit Elementary School boundaries): Suzanne Patterson and Dale Sutter.
“The board is very excited to have such a complete list of citizens interested in serving our community and district,” said Lecky, who represents Director District D. “My hope is that the new board members will represent our great community by working together with empathy and an ongoing shared commitment to serve all students with the best education possible.”
Lecky called serving on the school board a “high calling for such a volunteer position.” She said she is looking forward to hearing fresh perspectives from the new board.
Recently installed WPSD Superintendent Mathew Neal is also looking forward to hearing new perspectives.
“District School Board members provide critical local insight, which is vital to developing a robust and innovative school system,” he said.
Even before his first day on the job in July, Neal reached out to numerous community members for insights into the community he and his family were joining.
“As the new superintendent here, it is essential that these board discussions with me personally help me understand more of the community and help us collectively, as a team, have an impact,” he said.
He said he hopes the new board builds on district traditions and continues to strategize in areas for innovation.
“I look forward to partnering with whomever is elected,” he said.
Meet-the-candidate community forums are being planned. The candidates will be invited to discuss ideas for connecting with and improving district initiatives. The general public will also be invited to ask questions in an open session. These forums will be moderated by independent community leaders.
Moderators, times, dates and locations will soon be announced.