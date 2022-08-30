Those we work with often become like a second family to us.
That’s especially true when it comes to law enforcement officers. Unlike most of us, these dedicated public servants may be (and often are) called upon risk their lives to protect others in the course of a “typical” work day.
You’ve likely heard of the “Brotherhood in Blue.” Well, many of them are “sisters,” too. And they may wear other colors, such as the black uniforms of the Teller County Sheriff’s Office.
Last week, many of these uniformed officers, and some in regular street clothes, gathered at Shining Mountain Golf Course in Woodland Park to celebrate at the Honorary Deputy Sheriff’s Association Teller County Law Enforcement Awards Banquet & Dinner.
In addition to sheriff’s deputies and personnel, there were members of the Woodland Park Police Department and surrounding communities’ departments, as well as members of the TSCO Sheriff’s Posse of volunteers, all three Teller County commissioners, other county officials, Woodland Park and Cripple Creek city officials, and members of officers’ and deputies’ families.
Teller County Sheriff Jason Mikesell commended the cooperative efforts of the many organizations that work well together in the area.
“This county has great men and women who make sure (everyday violence) is not the case. You, as citizens, have the right to help us make that happen,” he said to roughly 200 people gathered Aug. 26.
The HDSA helps to raise funds for certain things the department requires but might not have the budget for, such as protective body armor and armored “BearCat” vehicles. “You can’t just dream that money up,” Mikesell said.
It’s because of such support the TSCO is so strong, he said.
“I believe we’re one of the lead agencies in the state,” Mikesell said. “We build partnerships with different agencies to be able to do all these different things.”
The sheriff noted that although there’s a shortage of manpower amongst law enforcement agencies today, the average TSCO deputy has been with the department about five years, and some for much longer. He said the sheriff’s office has grown to 106 personnel in the more than two decades he’s served it.
“That’s because people want to be here. They want to protect our citizens. We have such a strong work ethic in this county about protecting our own. We are in the company of heroes right now ... and I very much appreciate what you do.”
Woodland Park Chief of Police Chris Deisler, who’s in his fifth month leading the police department after moving from Florida, where he had a 30-year law enforcement career, said his time in Woodland Park has been “amazing.”
“Before I came here, I knew a very, very tightly-knit law enforcement community,” the chief said. “It was very important for me to find a place where I could do the most good. ... The sheriff said we are ‘one team’ here, and that was one of the biggest things I hoped to find, was the atmosphere we’ve got here.
“We cannot do what we do without all of you.”
It was a night of food, drink and celebration, speeches and recognitions ... and also gifts. The law enforcement officers were eligible to win raffle prizes that included new firearms, while the other attendees participated in a bountiful raffle of everything from T-shirts to gift baskets and gift certificates donated by local businesses. Everyone in the room walked away with a “prize.”
Teller County Sheriff’s Lt. Renee Bunting, along with Sheriff Mikesell and others, made sure the evening was a success, from replenishing the appetizers to even cooking the main course and calling out the awards and prizes.
Of course, some officers were on duty that night and were unable to attend, but their families were welcome.
As Pastor Kirk Greenstreet, who opened and closed the event with prayers, said, it was a night of “refreshment and joy, a night of hope, and a night of renewed strength and courage.”
