Having served in print journalism and newspaper work these past 47 years has been a fun ride I will never surpass.

However, despite my involvement in the fourth estate, I occasionally have sought to expand my professional horizons elsewhere. Now, don’t misunderstand me, I don’t plan to leave the newspaper biz. Simply, I have considered adding other non-journalist jobs to my resume. After all, there’s nothing wrong with wanting to explore employment outside of one’s comfort zone, right?

Only problem, is that wacky online application processes often make it impossible to apply for even the simplest of jobs. Ah, if only we could go back to the days of paper cover letters and resumes, or online cut and paste. Even then, what kind of job would I apply for? That’s when I think about some of the jobs I had or considered pursuing prior to entering the newspaper world.

For a time, food figured in my professional future. I thought about becoming a baker because I kneaded the dough. After that, I worked in a doughnut shop, but got tired of the hole business. My job with an orange juice company didn’t last because I couldn’t concentrate. I considered becoming a chef believing it would add spice to my life. However, I didn’t have the thyme for it.

I received sound technician training but couldn’t handle feedback. I lost interest in my job as a bank teller, and nothing ever developed from my stint as a photographer.

I worked for a pool maintenance company, but the work was too draining. I even worked in a muffler factory, but that was too exhausting. Then, I worked as a lumberjack, but just couldn’t hack it, so the company gave me the ax. And my job in the postal service saw me get the sack after only a month.

Then there are the professions I once considered entering. I thought becoming a doctor but knew I don’t have the patients for the profession, and I burned too many bridges to become an engineer. A local circus offered me a job as a human cannonball, but my short fuse would have gotten me fired.

I know I wouldn’t be able to make heads or trails of pet grooming, nor could I cut it as a barber. And no matter how I slice it, I could never work in a deli restaurant. I don’t want to be a yoga instructor because I don’t want to bend over backwards for ungrateful clients. I even applied to an animal zoo in Australia but didn’t have the right koalifications.

So, what do I do?

Becoming a professional fisherman sounds nice, but I couldn’t live on that kind of net income. I’m not suited to be a tailor and telemarketing isn’t my calling. However, inspecting mirrors is a job I could see myself doing. Also, I could be a maze designer because I would get completely lost in my work.

So, here I am, back at my computer searching for the perfect job where I can be politely ignored and left to my own devices and with unlimited access to my cell phone, Internet research, conversations with colleagues, coffee, doughnuts and... hey, wait a minute, I just described my present surroundings, an environment where my bosses, for years, have allowed me unlimited creative freedom.

Hmm, methinks this job search might just be a wee bit overrated. :)

William J. Dagendesh is an author, writer and retired U.S. Navy photojournalist, editor and public affairs officer. He has lived in southern Colorado 23 years.