The Woodland Park girls’ basketball team could be a formidable force this year.
On Dec. 4, the Panthers hosted Pueblo County in their home opener. Woodland Park led by as many as four points in the first quarter and went into the break down by just six. Ultimately, the Panthers fell 63-43.
“We had better communication in the first quarter and we were playing better on defense,” said Woodland Park senior Kylee Newsome, who scored a game-high 21 points. “The second quarter things kind of went crazy because we were playing dumb and that carried over into the third quarter.”
Newsome is a four-year starter and has arguably been the top player on the team the last three seasons. In the Panthers’ season opener against Pueblo Centennial, she scored 16 points and pulled down 10 rebounds.
Newsome is excited to be playing with the junior point guard Sarah Iskra, a transfer from Falcon.
“She’s really good at getting the ball down to the post and hitting someone when they’re open for the easy layup,” Newsome said.
Iskra is averaging 9.5 points and 4 assists per game in her first season as a starter. Iskra is encouraged at how well she and Newsome have hit it off on the court
“She’s a great player,” Iskra said. “We have a few plays that are designed for us.”
Woodland Park coach Del Garrick has been pleased with his team’s play to begin the season.
“We have a lot of new girls who are playing for us and we’re still working on our chemistry,” Garrick said. “Once we get more chemistry, and get some different parts working together, I think we’re going to be OK.
Woodland Park’s next home game is Friday against Palisade.