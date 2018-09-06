Facing debt and a moratorium on offering tax incentives for future development, while awaiting a verdict on the lawsuit, the Downtown Development Authority caught a breather last week.
In exchange for allowing Kiewit Construction to store their equipment and materials on the southeast portion of Woodland Station, the authority gets free drainage work near the detention ponds.
Kiewit was hired by the city of Woodland Park to do the improvements on Park Street adjacent to the station. The arrangement would cease in October, said Tanner Coy, DDA treasurer, speaking to the board Sept. 4
“This is a great opportunity,” said the chair Merry Jo Larsen. “It’s nice to see something positive flowing our way.”
In the meantime, Coy sought board approval to go ahead with the landscaping plan, in an effort to attract events to the property in the center of downtown Woodland Park.
Citing competition from Memorial Park and the Pavilion, Kellie Case, the city’s liaison to the DDA, advised against going ahead with a project without including public input.
“Maybe it would be wise for us — with the public’s help — to review that plan just to make sure it meets current needs,” she said. “The development demand right now for that property seems to be zero to none.”
From the audience, Val Carr, city councilman, cautioned the board to consider the cost before approving anything. Another council representative, Hilary LaBarre, was also in the audience.
Subsequently, the board agreed to delay landscaping projects From the audience, Tony Perry, who has publicly criticized the board, said he agreed with Carr about the need to exercise caution when making financial decisions, especially about reaching for another event venue.
With two places already ideal for events, along with the pending sale of the land used for occasions such as the annual gem and mineral show, Woodland Station may then become more attractive for a potential market investor, Perry said, referring to the 10 acres owned by the Ute Pass Saddle Club currently under contract to an unnamed buyer.
Then Perry lobbed a curve ball.
“Because I’m sure your No. 1 goal is to sell the Woodland Station property, I would argue that the No. 1 thing you can do is probably eliminate the design review committee,” he said.
Perry was referring to Coy and Jan Wilson, sole members of the DDA’s design review committee. “Just make sure the property is subject to the standards and usual city requirements,” he said. “So, having that extra layer has proven problematic in the past.”
Perry continued. “I would temper any moves, legal or otherwise, until that lawsuit verdict comes in,” he said.
Larsen responded. “Thank you,” she said.
As of this month, the DDA’s legal costs, as a result of the lawsuit, have reached more than $421,000.