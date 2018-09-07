A bonus for those who come by the thousands to see the colorful aspens in the high country, the art show in Cripple Creek is designed to offer another “wow” factor.
The show begins Sept. 21 and runs through Oct. 8, a kind of supplement to the natural beauty of a Colorado autumn.
Counting on prime time for leaf-peeping, the artists display their works at the Cripple Creek Heritage Center, a place with stunning views already. “Fall is the busiest time of the year when the aspens change,” said Tim Penland, former employee of the center.
Known for his pencil artistry, in addition to pastels and acrylics, Penland is one of 12 artists who host the show.
From viewing the aspens in the natural setting, visitors can expand the experience with works of art. Marishka, for instance, paints aspens in acrylics on large canvases.
In addition to Penland and Marishka, the artists and artitans include Jon Zimmer, Vera Egbert, Deb Abbott, Beth Held, Sofia Balas, Dan Russell, Judy Cheney, Ken Keegan, Michelle Rozell and Rod Sutton.
The CC Heritage Center is open from 9 .m. to 5 p.m. daily. There is no admission charge to see the art show.