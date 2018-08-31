With two questions of the Downtown Development Authority last month, Mayor Neil Levy opened up a lens into DDA debt due to its defense of a lawsuit. “Sounds like you owe about $300,000 to the attorneys — would you disclose what you’ve paid relative to the suit and how much you think you’re going to owe?” Levy said at the Aug. 7 meeting. “Do you have any sense of that you can share with us?”
Treasurer Tanner Coy replied, “I don’t expect we will owe $300,000 to the attorneys,” he said. “I think that number is closer to $150,000.” Levy asked what had been paid so far. “Year to date, we’re at $183,000 — but that is not necessarily lawsuit-related,” Coy said.
Levy’s questions referred to the DDA’s expenses to two attorneys who were hired to handle the defense side of a lawsuit filed by Arden Weatherford for breach of contract.
According to figures provided last week to the Courier by Kellie Case, the city’s liaison to the DDA, in 2018, the law firm Kraemer Kendall Rupp Deen Neville billed the DDA $324,489.89. Of that, the authority still owes $159,484.
In 2016, the DDA paid $11,363 to the firm, charges related solely to the lawsuit. In 2017, the authority paid $84,352 to the firm to defend itself against the lawsuit.
The information was obtained through a Colorado Open Records Act request to the city of Woodland Park, via finance director Mike Farina, and released by City Clerk Suzanne LeClercq.
On the other side, Weatherford, who is represented by Stephanie Brewer, said his expenses due to the lawsuit are approximately $250,000.
In the meantime, both sides await the decision by Judge Gregory Lyman.