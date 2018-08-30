Teller County is among the plaintiffs in a class action lawsuit to be filed against pharmaceutical companies such as Johnson & Johnson and Purdue Pharma.
Distributors named in the suit include the McKesson Corporation. “These are billion-dollar companies so they will be on the defendant side,” said Paul Hurcomb, the county’s attorney speaking to the commissioners Thursday about the pending civil lawsuit.
The lawsuit could be compared to the ones against Big Tobacco and mortgage companies, Hurcomb said.
Subsequently, the commissioners approved an agreement with the law firm, Keller Rohrback, LLP, of Seattle to represent the plaintiffs in Colorado and Washington. “Teller County, with the size of its population, has a higher incident rate of people who have been affected by opioids,” Hurcomb said. “Tangentially, opioids lead to non-opioid use of heroin, methamphetamine and other drugs.”
Opioid use in Teller County affects the costs associated with public safety, emergency room visits and public health. “Opioid use has a big ripple effect on community,” Hurcomb said. “Teller County was identified as one of those that should be interested in the lawsuit because of the impact on the county.”
The first three cases are scheduled to be heard before one federal judge in Ohio. “He is pushing the parties to get to trial, get to a settlement, and not have this thing last multiple years,” Hurcomb said.
In other legal news, Hurcomb affirmed the county’s view that Sheriff Jason Mikesell is within his rights in detaining Leonardo Conseco Salinas at the request of Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Supporting that position, last month Judge Lin Billings-Vela denied a motion by the ACLU for a preliminary injunction relating to the sheriff’s cooperation with ICE.
In addition, members of the National and Western States’ sheriff’s associations intend to file an amicus brief with the court in support of the sheriff’s detention of Conseco, Hurcomb said. “Our position is that the sheriff has the authority to cooperate with ICE, because of his inherent authority as a sheriff to keep the peace.”
Mikesell’s detaining Conseco aligns with the Immigration and Naturalization Act, which has a specific provision allowing law enforcement to cooperate with ICE, Hurcomb said.
Mikesell’s case is further strengthened by the policy change initiated by ICE in April 2017. “They used to just issue a detainer request and that was found by several courts not to be sufficient to hold somebody,” Hurcomb said. “Now they issue a detainer request along with a warrant for the arrest of the individual, In my view, it’s a game-changer.”
The judge’s denial was only the first round. “This case is similar to the one the ACLU brought against Sheriff Bill Elder in El Paso County but we presented different issues and arguments,” he said, referring to the case Elder lost to the ACLU. “We are happy with the results thus far in the case. It is not over by any stretch.”