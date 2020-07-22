DONKEY DERBY DAYS CANCELED
The Two Mile High Club announced last week that Donkey Derby Days, rescheduled for Sept. 5-7, has been canceled due to COVID-19.
“As much as we would like to have a 89th Donkey Derby Days, we know it is in the best interest of our city, state, residents, visitors and vendors, to postpone it for 2020 and plan our 90th anniversary for June 25-27, 2021” the club officers said in a press release. “As much as it saddens us, we know that this is the right decision.”
The annual event is the largest single fundraiser for the nonprofit organization to care for the animals that roam free throughout Cripple Creek. For donations, visit the organization’s website, cripplecreekdonkeys.com. For information, email twomilehighclub@gmail.com.
CRIPPLE CREEK DISTRICT MUSEUM OFFERS ESCAPE ROOM
The Cripple Creek District Museum has launched the first of three themed Escape Rooms that are designed to immerse participants in Cripple Creek history.
Two levels of difficulty are available: Advanced, for those who have experience with Escape Rooms; and Novice, for children and those who have not ventured into an Escape Room before.
The room is available for groups of 2-6 people per session. Cost is $20 for adults and $10 for children. Reservations are required. More information can be found at the District Museum website, cripplecreekmuseum.com. Call 719-689-9540 for reservations or information.
CRIPPLE CREEK ELKS AWARDS SCHOLARSHIPS
The Cripple Creek Elks Lodge No. 316 recently awarded six scholarships to students at Woodland Park and Cripple Creek-Victor high schools.
Hannah Drummond and Sara Iskra received $500 awards from the Colorado Elks Association. Joshua Baker, Jacob Walinski, Liewellynn Foulk and Hailey Estes each received $1,000 awards from Cripple Creek Elks Lodge No. 316.
“We wish them great success in their future college pursuits.” said Steve Zoellner, scholarship chairman, Cripple Creek Elks Lodge No. 316.
EDUCATION UPDATES
• Nicole Mack of Cascade was named to the Dean’s List at Furman University in Greenville, S.C.
• John Ives of Green Mountain Falls was named to the President’s List at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
• Griffith Gans of Green Mountain Falls and Cody Stroup of Woodland Park graduated from Fort Lewis College in Durango on May 29.
• Delaney Dunn of Florissant and Elisabeth Tidwell of Woodland Park graduated this spring from Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, Okla. Tidwell graduated magna cum laude.
• Ashley DeLarm of Woodland Park was named to the Dean’s List at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa.