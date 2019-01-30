Newmont Mining Corporation and Goldcorp Inc. have entered into a definitive agreement in which Newmont will acquire all of the outstanding common shares of Goldcorp in a stock-for-stock transaction valued at $10 billion.
Under the terms of the agreement, Newmont will acquire each Goldcorp share for 0.3280 of a Newmont share, which represents a 17 percent premium based on the companies’ 20-day volume weighted average share prices. The agreement will combine two gold industry leaders into Newmont Goldcorp, to create an unmatched portfolio of operations, projects, exploration opportunities, reserves and people in the gold mining sector.
Newmont Goldcorp’s portfolio will feature operating assets in favorable jurisdictions, an project pipeline and exploration potential in the most prospective gold districts around the globe. In addition to providing shareholders the largest gold Reserves per share, Newmont Goldcorp will offer the highest annual dividend among senior gold producers.
“This combination will create the world’s leading gold business with the best assets, people, prospects and value-creation opportunities,” said Gary Goldberg, Newmont’s chief executive officer. “We have a proven strategy and disciplined implementation plan to realize the full value of the combination, including an exceptional pool of talented mining professionals, stable and profitable gold production of six to seven million ounces over a decades-long time horizon, the sector’s largest gold Reserve and Resource base, and a leading project and exploration pipeline. Our cultures are well aligned, with strong commitments to zero harm, inclusion and diversity, and industry-leading environmental, social and governance performance. We expect to generate up to $100 million in annual pre-tax synergies, with additional cost and efficiency opportunities that will be pursued through our proven Full Potential continuous improvement program.”
Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and was named the mining industry leader by the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018. The Company is an industry leader in value creation, supported by its leading technical, environmental, social and safety performance. Newmont was founded in 1921 and has been publicly traded since 1925.
Goldcorp is a senior gold producer focused on responsible mining practices with safe, low-cost production from a high-quality portfolio of mines The combination is expected to be immediately accretive to Newmont’s net asset value and cash flow per share.
“This combination creates the world’s premier gold company,” said Goldcorp’s president and chief executive officer David Garofalo. “In addition to the depth and quality of Newmont Goldcorp’s operations, projects, exploration properties and Reserves, the combined company’s assets will be centered in the world’s most favorable and prospective mining jurisdictions and gold districts. The strategic rationale for combining Goldcorp with Newmont is powerfully compelling on many levels, and both teams are fully committed to delivering on the transaction’s value proposition for all of our stakeholders.”
Newmont Goldcorp will be one of Canada’s largest gold producers and will have its North Newmont and Goldcorp combined-America regional office in Vancouver, and expects to oversee more than three million ounces of the combined company’s total annual gold production.”
Newmont bought the Cripple Creek & Victor Mining Co. in August 2015 for $820 million. The mine is Teller County’s largest employer with more than 550 employees from Teller, El Paso and Fremont counties.