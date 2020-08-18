With the $3,000 grant from the City of Victor and Newmont Mining Corp., the Fortune Club was able to keep employees on the job during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have three cooks, one dishwasher and Sue and I wait tables,” said Buck Hakes, who with Sue Kochevar, owns the restaurant. “The grant was awesome; we kept everybody off welfare.”
The Fortune Club is one of nine businesses in Victor to receive grants, funded equally by the city and Newmont, parent company of the Cripple Creek & Victor Mining Co.
“The match was part of our broader COVID Relief Support Fund,” said Justin Raglin, Newmont’s sustainability & external relations manager. “We’ve invested $500,000 so far in supporting communities in Teller, Fremont and Park counties — but primarily in Teller.”
The grants focused on economic resilience, food security and employee/community health. “It’s bad that COVID is something we all have to experience, but it’s good that Newmont stepped up,” Raglin said. “One of our core values is being a strong supporter of the communities where we operate. Through COVID we’ve been able to demonstrate that.”
Bearing good tidings, Victor City Manager Richard Mann delivered the checks for the nine business owners. “I wanted to make it a little more personal,” he said. “They were very appreciative.”
At the Victor Trading Co. and Manufacturing Works, Sam and Karen Morrison used the windfall to pay bills and add to the inventory. “The money was wonderful, very helpful,” Sam Morrison said. “It was nice of Newmont to do this. The City has to justify where the money goes.”
That justification sealed the deal for the Newmont match. “It was transparent, accountable and an equitable process by which businesses could apply,” said Brad Poulson, external relations representative. “In this pandemic situation, it came down to Victor recognizing that it needed sustainable businesses and a method by which money could be provided by the general fund. Newmont saw that as the responsible thing to do.”
The cash infusion from the grants came in addition to the City’s waiving water bills for three months. “The money was from the general fund,” Mann said. “At budget time we’ll figure all that out — but it was something the council and the staff felt was needed to try to relieve stress due to COVID.”
For the Morrisons, the money is a hedge against the unknown. “Going into summer tourist season, it’s kind of scary,” Sam Morrison said. “Is there going to be tourist season? The money was unexpected.”