Newmont Mining Corp.’s latest informational community meetings included a Feb. 15 briefing to Cripple Creek City Council and a Feb. 23 meeting with Victor residents. Newmont conducts these quarterly presentations to ensure open communication with the public and provide insight into the company’s current operations and future projections.

According to its most recent newsletter, Newmont GoldCorp is the world’s leading gold mining company based on number of mining site properties and gold production.

Kaitlyn Ragsdale, external relations supervisor, said one of the things the company learned from its recently concluded Social Impact Assessment was the community’s lack of awareness about the company’s Endowment Fund.

Endowment Fund money is money that has been set aside and invested to help support the communities in which the mine operates and to assist those communities in the future, once mining operations have ceased. Affected communities of the local mines are in Teller, El Paso and Fremont counties.

With a $30,000 annual outlay, the fund balance continues to grow while earning interest, Ragsdale said, adding that disbursement of monies from theh Endowment Fund is not anticipated for years to come.

The Social Impact Assessment, conducted in August 2022, surveyed business owners, community members, local government, as well as CC&V mine employees and contractors.

The assessment was performed to provide an understanding of key social, economic and environmental risks associated with Newmont’s current and future mining activities and its inevitable closure. In order to mitigate these risks, the mine will “continue to encourage and support local procurement opportunities,” and “engage with stakeholders, particularly regarding mine close plans and environmental impacts.”

Newmont’s External Relations department will hold open-house opportunities at the Cripple Creek Heritage Center and in Victor. Additional information, including open-house dates and times, is available by calling External Relations Representative Andrea Connolly at 719-851-4188.

Ragsdale also gave an update on the company’s continuing efforts of engagement and involvement with the community. In addition to Newmont’s annual donation of $30,000 to the Endowment Fund, the company matches Legacy Fund employee donations for community investment with nonprofit organizations.

Through 2022, the CC&V Community Investment Committee received 80 requests for donations, with 59 donations approved and a total of $484,618 disbursed to various interests and nonprofit organizations.

Ragsdale highlighted community involvement efforts including a painting project at Cripple Creek-Victor schools, a Woodland Park school backpack program, patronage of Victor Celebrates the Arts, support for the Victor Elks Club Christmas Basket program, and sponsorship of the Christmas community meal held at the Aspen Mine Center, to name a few.

Sustainability and External Relations Manager Katie Blake presented an update on the mine’s reclamation efforts. While conducting active mining, Newmont performs reclamation efforts of lands affected by mining operations to pre-mining land use of wildlife habitat and livestock grazing. She said the company reclaimed 50 acres in 2020 and 16 acres in 2022.

Looking forward, Newmont will continue its reclamation efforts while focusing on the surrounding view shed, as well as monitoring and maintaining previously reclaimed areas to ensure performance goals are met.

“So really, that is the whole purpose of concurrent reclamation … to make sure that the plans we in place actually work … when it comes to the time to close the site,” Blake said.

Blake was asked by the Cripple Creek council if Newmont is still considering the possibility of underground exploration for gold ore.

“Not officially, yet,” she said. “We did permit an underground portal at the bottom of our Cresson pit. We weren’t able to confirm enough high grade opportunity of ore deposit to pursue that. I will never say never though.”