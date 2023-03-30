Newmont Mining announced that, as of April 1, the requirement to be vaccinated against COVID-19 would be removed for all of its workplaces, including the Cripple Creek and Victor Gold Mine.

“Other public health experts and governments have ended, or are assessing when to end, their emergency declarations, and various employers (including government employers) have withdrawn or are withdrawing their vaccine requirements,” Newmont said in a press release. “Newmont has analyzed the current status of the pandemic, taking into account science and public health expertise, and determined that it is an appropriate time to remove its requirement (except for international travel).”

Newmont officials announced the requirement in October, 2021, that all employees must be fully vaccinated by Jan. 31. Employees who failed to comply were asked to either resign or be terminated.

The lifting of the requirement comes too late for employees who were fired or forced to resign because they were noncompliant. Some of those were interviewed in The Courier's March 16, 2022 edition.

In an article published in the Feb. 16, 2022 edition of The Courier, Katie Blake, CC&V’s sustainability and external relations representative, cited the reasons for Newmont’s vaccine mandate.

“We are in a global pandemic and believe that vaccination is a critical tool to protect the health and safety of our workforce and the communities in which we work and live,” she said. “Newmont remains committed to the CC&V workforce and to a productive partnership with the communities of Cripple Creek and Victor.”

Newmont said it continues to encourage employees and third-party workers to remain up-to-date with their COVID-19 vaccination, including boosters.

"Newmont’s vaccination requirements to date have protected the health and safety of employees, third-party workers, and surrounding communities, and have allowed us to continue to safely operate," Newmont said.

The company warned that a vaccination requirement could be re-instituted should another pandemic or another situation occurs that warrants such a requirement.

The Cripple Creek & Victor Gold Mine, with origins dating to 1892, is an active surface gold mine located between Cripple Creek and Victor. It is the largest current producer of gold in Colorado. Newmont purchased CC&V from the South African-based AngloGold Ashanti for $820 million in 2015.