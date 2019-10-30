Newmont Goldcorp Mining Corp.’s recent community informational meetings included a briefing to the Cripple Creek City Council on Oct. 16 and, on Oct. 23, a Community Breakfast held at Victor Museum of Agriculture and Mining.
Newmont conducts these quarterly community presentations to give insight into the company’s operations, as well as to make projections — especially since its workforce consists of over 600 people living in the surrounding area, making the company one of the largest employers in Teller County.
The average yearly salary per employee is $79,000; the Cripple Creek and Victor gold mine’s total yearly payroll is $70 million.
General Manager Mike Schaffner said Newmont has now completed its acquisition of Nevada-based Goldcorp, making Newmont Goldcorp the world’s leading gold mining company based on the number of mining site properties and production.
Schaffner said that the joint venture will not impact the CC&V daily operations or hourly employees, however the company may employ a different management structure to align with their “new North American Region organizational design” and any “changes will be communicated.”
BACKGROUND
The Cripple Creek & Victor Gold Mine, with origins dating to 1892, is an active surface gold mine located between Cripple Creek and Victor. It is the largest current producer of gold in Colorado. Newmont purchased CC&V from the South African-based AngloGold Ashanti for $820 million in 2015.
At elevations ranging between 9,270 and 10,740 feet, the company’s permitted mining perimeter is encompassed within an approximate 9.3 square miles, approximately 5,990 acres.
CC&V has stated in its newsletter that it currently operates five mining pits. Globe Hill and Schist Island border to the east of Cripple Creek’s Heritage Center at the historic Poverty Gulch location, where the rush for gold began. The Cresson and South Cresson mining pits border Victor to the north.
Schaffner said CC&V will be completing gold recovery of the main Cresson mining pit in February 2020 with an estimated final depth of 1,300 feet.
At the Oct. 16 Cripple Creek council meeting Schaffner said the life of the mine could “take the mine to 2024 ... with reserves extending its life to 2028.”
According to a company newsletter published in June, mining at current production rates is projected to continue through 2025 with gold recovery estimated to carry on for another seven years. In 2017 the CC&V mine produced over 451,000 ounces of gold.
At Newmont’s March 2019 community presentation Schaffner said an approximate 360,000 troy ounces of gold are anticipated for recovery this year. The company ships the majority of its gold and ore products to Nevada for final processing.
FUTURE OPERATIONS
With operations at the main Cresson pit winding down and ending in February 2020, the pursuit of higher-grade ore containing gold and other precious metals at CC&V must enter an underground exploration phase if mining is to continue. Prior to its sale to Newmont, AngloGold Ashanti had plans for an underground project and with new technology, plus the ability to delve deeper, prospects for gold recovery look promising, according to Schaffner.
Schaffner said the expansion of CC&V mining into an underground phase could extend the quest for gold production past the current life expectancy of the Cresson surface operation phase. The target of interest originates at the southern rim of the Cresson mining pit, in the vicinity of the historic Vindicator mine where mining operations had ceased at a depth of 8,000 feet after encountering water, thus making it impossible to delve any deeper with available technology at the time.
The exploratory operation consists of directional drilling to venture along a “vertical exploration decline” thus allowing the teams to sample 12-13 targets taken from a cross section to determine potential underground sites.
So far, Schaffner said the company has made an estimated $4.1 million investment and has committed up to $19 million toward the exploration venture.
If successful, the actual underground mining development has the potential to cost between $200-$300 million.
COMMUNITY INVESTMENT
Schaffner also gave an update on the company’s continuing efforts of engagement and involvement with the community. Through September, the CC&V Community Investment Committee has received 91 requests for donations amounting to $1,238,000, with 65 donations totaling $279,500 approved, including an additional $65,000 in school grants.
Schaffner stressed the company’s mission to communicate with their “neighbors” for mining education and receiving feedback from the community regarding mining operations.
The company also sponsors events such as the Victor Burro Race and partners with community organizations including the Southern Teller County Focus Group and Cripple Creek’s 2 Mile High Club. It also conducts community mine tours to benefit the Victor Lowell Thomas Museum.