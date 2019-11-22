By Pat Hill
Newmont Goldcorp’s Cripple Creek & Victor Gold Mine has laid off 19 workers in the last week.
Management of the Greenwood Village-based gold company provided The Courier with this statement: “Newmont Goldcorp Cripple Creek & Victor (CC&V) operations have gone through restructuring in the last month in order to optimize our operations to support future growth and extend mine life. These necessary changes allow us to remain competitive and to attract capital investment for our operations and projects in the future. ... We will support all impacted employees throughout the process and our priority remains to keep everyone working safely.”
The company said no further changes are planned.
The Cripple Creek & Victor Gold Mine, with origins dating to 1892, is an active surface gold mine located between Cripple Creek and Victor. It is the largest current producer of gold in Colorado. Newmont Goldcorp purchased CC&V from the South African-based AngloGold Ashanti for $820 million in 2015.
According to a company newsletter published in June, mining at current production rates is projected to continue through 2025 with gold recovery estimated to carry on for another seven years. In 2017 the CC&V mine produced over 451,000 ounces of gold.