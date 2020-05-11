Newmont Corporation has donated $500,000 to the Colorado COVID Relief Fund, a statewide relief effort established in March with the support of Gov. Jared Polis.
“We are excited that Newmont is joining the Colorado COVID Relief Efforts. We know their contribution will have a significant impact on the communities in our state that are being affected by this deadly virus," said Gov. Polis in a news release.
A matching contribution from the Colorado Health Foundation will double the impact of Newmont’s donation to $1 million. The donation is targeted to benefit residents of Teller and Fremont counties, the communities closest to the company’s Cripple Creek and Victor mine.
That Newmont-owned and operated mine employs more than 550 people and contributes $132 million to the state economy through jobs, purchasing, tax and royalty payments and investments.
“Our partnership with the Colorado COVID Relief Fund and the Colorado Health Foundation will bring much-needed resources to help communities in Teller and Fremont counties combat and recover from the impacts of this terrible pandemic. These counties are home to many of our employees and their families and we are stepping forward to do our part to keep them healthy and safe,” said Tom Palmer, Newmont president and CEO, in the release.
Last month, Newmont established the Newmont Global Community Support Fund to help host communities, governments and employees around the globe combat the COVID-19 pandemic.