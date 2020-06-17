There is still a lot of gold in the hills above Cripple Creek and on June 3, officials from the Newmont Cripple Creek & Victor Gold Mine presented the company’s evolving plan to dig up that gold to Cripple Creek City Council.
Due to technical difficulties streaming the meeting, mining officials went over their presentation again in a press interview on June 9 via the Webex meeting platform.
Presenting was Melissa Harmon, CC&V’s general manager since Feb. 17. While new to CC&V, she has worked for Newmont for the past 20 years in various capacities in Nevada, Africa and Vancouver, Canada. Coming into the new job at the beginning of a global pandemic hasn’t been easy, she said.
The presentation updated City Council on where mining will take place over the next few years. This is especially important because the Globe Hill and Schist Island pits are within view of the city to the east. Mining will also continue at South Cresson, between Cripple Creek and Victor.
“We have a strong belief in partnership,” Harmon said. “We believe in reducing the effects of mining and (in) community engagement. We also have agreements for recreational access to the trails in Poverty Gulch, where we’ve restored several historic structures.”
Mining will be shifting in 2021 and continuing deeper into the ore deposits. To prepare for that shift, Phase 1 tree removal will soon begin at Schist Island, with Phase 2 to follow next year. Firewood from the trees will be available to local residents.
The current Mine Life Plan calls for active mining to end in 2027. Processing the ore in leach fields will continue to 2036 and reclamation and restoration should be completed in 2042. Monitoring of the mine sites will continue for several years after that.
“We are still exploring for more surface-mining options and for underground mining,” Harmon said. “Our goal is to extend the mine life past 2027.”
The mine has submitted a plan to extend its Valley Leach Field, which was approved as Amendment 10 of the plan. The leach-field extension, Amendment 13, will have to be approved by various state agencies and the Teller County Board of County Commissioners.
“With approval in 2021, construction can begin in 2022 and we can start using it in 2023,” said Justin Raglin, Sustainability and External Relations Manager.
“Our leaching facilities are double lined to be ‘zero discharge,’” said Community Relations Representative Brad Poulson, who facilitated the Webex interview. “Amendment 13 basically changes the area of the CC&V site from mining to leaching.”
Once they finish with the Schist Island Pit, it will be backfilled and used for the expanded leach field. After the gold is removed by the early 2030s, the field will be rinsed and made ready for reclamation.
“Reclamation is concurrent with mining,” Raglin said. “It’s good for the environment because we can reclaim disturbed land quickly while trying out a variety of methods. It also makes good business sense to reclaim while we’re still generating money.
Reclamation includes grading the rinsed fields at a ratio of one vertical foot for every 2.5 horizontal feet. The reshaped hills are seeded with native grasses and shrubs and some trees will also be established, Raglin said, adding that aspens have already moved into reclaimed areas.
Harmon also spoke about the mining company’s COVID-19 response. In April, Newmont pledged $20 million for global COVID relief, a portion of which has already been used for local support.
According to the company website, Newmont donated $500,000 to the Colorado COVID Relief Fund. This donation was matched by the Colorado Health Foundation. Relief is targeted to Teller and Freemont counties.
The CC&V mine has made donations to local food banks and donated 6,000 masks to the Teller County Fire Chief’s Association.
The mine has about 570 employees, who are screened daily for the coronavirus. There have been no positive cases.
“Social distancing is the nature of the work,” Harmon said. “Those who can, mostly support staff, are working from home.”
Harmon and Raglin will continue to update the city as plans change.