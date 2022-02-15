An unspecified number of Newmont Corp. Cripple Creek & Victor Mining Co. employees were terminated Jan. 31 — two months after the workforce was notified that all must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by that date, unless the mine granted a legally required exemption.
Employees who chose not to meet the deadline were given the option of resigning or being terminated, said Katie Blake, CC&V’s sustainability and external relations representative.
“We are in a global pandemic and believe that vaccination is a critical tool to protect the health and safety of our workforce and the communities in which we work and live,” she said. “Newmont remains committed to the CC&V workforce and to a productive partnership with the communities of Cripple Creek and Victor.”
Blake declined to provide the number of terminated employees, but added that the vast majority of employees were fully vaccinated by the deadline and remain working at the mine.
The CC&V workforce, as of 2019, consisted of over 600 people living in the surrounding area, making the company one of the largest employers in Teller County.
The average yearly salary per employee in 2019 was $79,000; the Cripple Creek and Victor gold mine’s total yearly payroll at that time was $70 million.
According to 2019 data provided on the Newmont Corp. website, Newmont has 1,091 employees in the U.S., at the Cripple Creek & Victor Mine operation as well as corporate headquarters in Greenwood Village and other office locations.
Newmont, states the website, is the "world’s leading gold company and a producer of copper, silver, zinc and lead." The company has locations in North America, South America, Australia and Africa and actively operates mines in nine countries.
The Cripple Creek & Victor Gold Mine, with origins dating to 1892, is an active surface gold mine located between Cripple Creek and Victor. It is the largest current producer of gold in Colorado. Newmont purchased CC&V from the South African-based AngloGold Ashanti for $820 million in 2015.