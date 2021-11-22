VICTOR • Employees of Newmont Corp. have until Jan. 31 to comply with a mandate that requires all employees to be vaccinated for the coronavirus. The mandate includes third-party contractors.
According to 2019 data provided on the Newmont Corp. website, Newmont has 1,091 employees at the Cripple Creek & Victor Mine operation as well as corporate headquarters in Greenwood Village and other office locations in the U.S.
Newmont’s president and chief executive officer Tom Palmer issued the mandate Oct. 19 in an email to all employees of the global gold mining company, which includes CC&V.
“The global pandemic continues to have a major impact on the world, our industry and our company. Despite the strong protocols we have in place, the Delta variant and other new variants are providing ongoing challenges, and sadly continue to have a chronic impact on our people, operations and surrounding communities,” Palmer said in thbe email. “We have tragically lost 26 Newmont employees and contractors to the virus and our thoughts continue to be with those families that are grieving the loss of a loved one.”
Newmont’s approach has been to protect the workforce, families and communities by closely following office health guidance, he said. “This includes supporting the use of COVID-19 vaccination as a critical health and safety tool in our collective fight against the virus,” Palmer said. “We have encouraged everyone eligible to get vaccinated, as research shows that those who have been vaccinated are less likely to be infected by COVID-19, have significantly less severe symptoms and are many times less likely to be hospitalized.”
However, Newmont will have in place an exemption process in which to consider legally protected grounds, such as medical and religious factors, he added.
Palmer said Newmont committed more than $13 million through the Global Community Support Fund in partnership with government, community and non-government agencies to address the impacts of the pandemic and improve the availability and deployment of vaccinations.
“COVID-19 has caused immense devastation across the world over the past 19 months, and we have a responsibility to do all we can to help end this pandemic, both as individuals and as a company. Vaccines are a safe way to protect ourselves and our loved ones from the virus. We care about what happens to every one of you and your families, and I encourage everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible. Please also continue to follow the recommended protocols around personal hygiene, physical distancing, testing and face masks.”
CCV’s general manager Melissa Harmon followed Palmer’s email with this statement, “We understand that for some of our colleagues, it is not a straightforward decision to get the COVID-19 vaccination. Some may find today’s announcement upsetting and may find the discussions around COVID-19 vaccination distracting. Please take the time to talk with your team members who may need support and refer their questions/concerns to Human Resources or to their leaders.”
For those who schedule vaccination appointments, CC&V will support time-off requests for the shot as well as recovery time, if needed.
From the CC&V office in Victor, Newmont issued an update Nov. 18: “We have made a global effort to work toward having our entire workforce vaccinated based upon legal capacity and vaccine availability. Employees who do not meet the requirement by Jan. 31 will be given the option to resign or be terminated.”
Newmont provided The Courier with the emails from Palmer and Harmon.