The Cripple Creek and Victor mine has been selected for a pilot program to develop all-electric autonomous mining systems as part of a strategic alliance with Caterpillar.
“We are really excited at CC&V to have the next generation mining system developed right here,” said Katie Blake, CC&V’s sustainability and external relations representative.
In November, CC&V hired Meghan Rozell and Kaitlyn Ragsdale as sustainability and external relations representatives. Ragsdale is a former technician for the mine’s security operations. “In her new job, she brings a strong knowledge of our operations stakeholders and systems,” Blake said.
As former city councilor for the city of Cripple Creek, Rozell contributes her knowledge of local government and the community throughout Teller County, Blake said. “That knowledge is really important to us,” she added.
The two report to Blake, whose supervisor is Justin Raglin, the department’s manager.
Blake, Rozell and Ragsdale are the face of the mine within the community.
“CC&V is uniquely situated in Cripple Creek and Victor, and our accessibility and connection to the community here is vital to our business,” Blake said.
Along with the good news, a Blake sent a press release about a fire that started in a crusher conveyor at 7 a.m. Jan. 6 and was contained within an hour.
Health and Safety teams engaged with external fire response teams from area communities for support. The fire was safely extinguished, and no one was hurt. Mining operations resumed later that day.
The release states that the process maintenance team plans to repair the crusher conveyor this month, barring any delays encountered during demolition and reconstruction.
Without crushed material from this conveyor, the mill processed all available ore in mid-January and is currently idle. Until the conveyor repair is completed, the crusher will remain down and ore at CC&V will continue to be processed solely on the leach pad.
With these changes, the CC&V Process team is reassigning all mill employees and some crusher employees to other work.
“The fire wasn’t exactly how we planned to kick off 2022, but we are confident we will be back on track shortly,” Blake said. “Reflecting on 2021, CC&V is proud to say we supported our communities through our Community Investment Fund, Legacy Fund and COVID Relief Fund, donating over $450,000 throughout the year.”
As well, CC&V is filming and producing a self-guided tour in 2022.
“Our employees are dedicated to keeping the workplace — and the community — safe and healthy for everyone,” Blake said. “We’re proud to continue the mining legacy that founded our communities.”