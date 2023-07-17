A $50,000 donation from Newmont Mining Corp. to Teller County provides the seed money for improvements to the county fairgrounds in Cripple Creek.

Newmont’s employees at the Cripple Creek & Victor Mining Co., Kaitlyn Ragsdale and Katie Blake, presented the check July 13 to commissioners Bob Campbell, Erik Stone and Dan Williams.

Ragsdale and Blake are CC&V’s external relations supervisor and sustainability and external relations representative, respectively.

The check is in partnership with Teller County which will contribute funds to the projects.

According to county administrator, Ross Herzog, the project won’t begin until later in the fall. But the county fair will go on, from July 29 to Aug. 6. Details are at www.visitcripplecreek.com.

Assessment data

Assessment valuations for all taxable real property in Teller County, to date, is $796,130,400. A report by county assessor Carol Kittelson to the commissioners, acting as the Board of Equalization, revealed data for the first half of the year.

The valuation for assessments of all taxable personal property in Teller County is $97,930,500.

“The assessor received 1,913 protests for 2023,” Kittelson said.

In her report, Kittelson offered a breakdown of protests, along with adjustments in valuations and denials by category:

Agriculture, two adjustments and no denials

Commercial, 52 adjusted and 50 denied.

Personal, two adjusted and 3 denied.

Residential, 575 adjusted and 683 denied.

Vacant land, 189 adjusted and 357 denied.

In all, the value of real property in the county increased by 29% while valuations in personal property decreased by 2.32 %, Kittelson said.

Land owned by Newmont Mining Corp. contains about ¼ of the county’s assessed valuations. For this valuation, the mine’s production valuations were down by 15%, Kittelson said.

After the meeting, Kittelson and deputy assessor Mike Akana clarified the reasons for some of the valuation adjustments. Some had to do with remodeling projects not reported to the assessor while others were the result of homeowners denying on-site inspections.

“We don’t always get accurate information,” Akana said. “Unless we get a good inspection, we have to estimate valuations.”

In other business

The commissioners approved a special event liquor license for the Teller County Association of Fairs and Shows.