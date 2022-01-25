In a reception hosted by the city of Woodland Park, residents packed council chambers to praise Sally Riley. Director of the city’s planning department, Riley retired Dec. 31.
Remarking on her retirement of less than a month, Riley, who was accompanied by her husband Mel, was upbeat. “It’s wonderful!” she said. “I’ve been swimming two days a week and I got my hair cut.”
Throughout the evening, residents praised Riley’s institutional knowledge as well as her ability to listen. “Sally always took the time to explain the city’s position on why I could or could not do something on a building project,” said Carl Anderson, who owns Anderson Enterprises. “She has the knowledge to dig deeper.”
In 2010 and 2021, Riley helped the city develop two comprehensive plans for different city councils with varying opinions. In 2010, the city hosted public forums at the Ute Pass Cultural Center. At one point during the reception, Riley commented on how much she valued the public process.
In addition to reviewing applications for building permits, Riley kept files of historic properties such as the log cabins throughout the old part of the city. As well, she spearheaded the project to make the old train depot an attractive stop for tourists.
“I don’t know what we’re going to do without you,” said Jean Rodeck, a member of the Ute Pass Historical Society. “We depend on you so much.”
Many who spoke that evening highlighted Riley’s influence on the city as well as her passion for reading, her expertise at puzzles and her intellect. And there is another aspect to her character. “What a joy she is,” said Suzanne Leclercq, the city clerk.
Even before the Jan. 20 reception, many people reached out to comment.
“Sally Riley has been a blessing to our community in so many ways. For more than 36 years, she’s poured all of herself into her job and into our community,” said City Manager Michael Lawson. “The job was rarely easy and required many tough decisions. Yet, each day Sally handled it with tremendous professionalism and grace. I believe she leaves our community a far better place because of her tireless dedication.”
Riley has been an asset to the city, the citizens and the greater community of Woodland Park, said former city manager David Buttery. “As a lifelong learner she met and exceeded challenges in the various positions she held for the city.”
Before joining the planning department, Riley was the city’s director of parks and recreation. “Sally was instrumental in the initial construction of MeadowWood Sports Complex as well as the Ute Pass Cultural Center,” Buttery said.
As Riley urged residents to be engaged in their community, she lived by her words.
“I am forever grateful to Sally for being the founder of Community Partnership Family Resource Center — 30 years ago! Her vision for families and children lives on with our agency,” said Jodi Mijares, executive director of the nonprofit organization.
Laurie Glauth highlighted Riley’s commitment, passion and love for the community. “We all owe her a debt of gratitude for the knowledge and continuity she brought to her position,” she said. “Woodland Park has benefited from her work ethic and dedication. I appreciate the professionalism she embraces and has demonstrated throughout her tenure.”
Kellie Case, former finance officer, worked with Riley from 1997 to 2014. “Sally was always a great help with historical information as it related to anything that came up that was ‘in the past.’ It is a great loss of institutional information over 36 years that is not as readily available since she is no longer in City Hall,” Case said. “I know she will be even more effective in documenting such information now that she has retired.”
Over the years, Riley reached out to the business community through the local chamber. “Sally was the first person with the city I met over 16 years ago when I came to interview for my position. Her willingness to spend time and answer my multitude of questions is an example of how much she cares about Woodland Park,” said Deb Miller, president of the Greater Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce, adding that Riley was named the chamber’s 2013 Employee of the Year, in a vote by her peers.
Jon DeVaux, who recently resigned from the Woodland Park Planning Commission, was succinct. “Sally is not irreplaceable but she’s damn close,” he said.
Riley leaves her post in a divisive time for the community. In her farewell that evening she referred to the book, “Team of Rivals,” noting the part where President Abraham Lincoln appointed competitors to his cabinet.
“We can all have different opinions and goals but when you get together to try to protect democracy and deal with issues of the 1860s, Lincoln needed a strong team even they were running against each other,” she said. “So that’s the kind of character we hope that our citizens will grow used to, people who can respect varying opinions but be civil about it and make progress with one another.”
The audience greeted that speech with a round of applause.
After the reception, the city council paid tribute to Riley as a group.