The four candidates who ran as a conservative block for four seats on the Woodland Park School District board of education were successful.
The candidate block was highly visible throughout the campaign with multiple signs posted in Teller County. As well, the candidates received support from the Teller County Republicans. The candidates’ conservative platform stressed parental rights along with a commitment to increasing the number of students who choose the district.
David Rusterholtz, whose opponent was Amy Wolin for a seat representing District B, was elected with 56.45% of the votes, in the unofficial tally Nov. 2. Official results are likely to be released soon.
“During the course of the campaign, I got to meet Amy Wolin who is kindhearted and loves the kids and is passionate about her job on the school board,” Rusterholtz said, referring to Wolin’s current position on the board. “She is an absolute gem.”
Acknowledging the opposition candidates, Rusterholtz said the new board members do not plan to implement radical change. “I don’t want people to be worried. We will be working with the teachers, parents, the district staff and the community,” he said.
As an elected member of the board, Rusterholtz said he intends to be a team player. “I’m looking forward to working with Dr. (Mathew) Neal, who is a quality superintendent, intelligent with a forward-looking vision for our school,” he said.
In a close race for representation of District D, Gary Brovetto defeated Paula Levy with 51.86% of the votes. “I think the parents spoke,” Brovetto said. “They are concerned about the curriculum. I think people will be surprised about what we can do.”
Like Rusterholtz, Brovetto said he intends to engage the parents, superintendent, teachers and the community at large to review the district’s curriculum. “We can be the premier school district that other districts want to emulate,” he said.
In District E, Suzanne Patterson defeated Dale Suiter with 61.92% of the votes.
In District C, David Illingworth defeated Misty Leafers with 56.45% of the vote. Leafers currently serves on the board.
As of press time, Patterson and Illingworth had not responded to Courier requests for comment.
According to the district website, the initial meeting where the elected members will meet for the first time is Dec. 2, which will be a work session without voting. The first meeting where voting may occur is Dec. 8. The four join current board secretary Chris Austin on the five-member board. Austin’s term expires in 2023.
Neal, the superintendent, issued a statement about the election on the district’s website, wpsdk12.org.
“It is my honor to welcome this group of exceptional community leaders who have been elected to our District’s Board of Education,” Neal said.
“We are inspired by the dedication of our community members to select individuals that will certainly provide a great deal of valuable insight, healthy curiosity, and a level of collaboration that will continue our District’s tradition of innovation and leadership. I look forward to collaborating with our new Board to discover new opportunities in the years to come.”
Nancy Lecky, current president of the five-member school board, also congratulates the new board members: “Thank you to all the candidates that put their time, effort and heart into running for a seat on the school board. The newly elected board members have a critical job in front of them to work together collaboratively with Dr. Neal, the district staff, and our amazing teachers to make WPSD the best choice for the families in our community. We cannot have a strong community without a strong public school,” she wrote on the district’s website.
Lecky’s term on the board expires this month, along with Wolin’s, Leafers’ and the term of board vice president Corbin Graber.