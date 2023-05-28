The newly elected five-member board of directors of Florissant Fire Protection District opened their first meeting to a packed house .

Paul del Toro was elected president, Judy Dunn as vice president, Bob Perry as treasurer, Dave Groat as secretary, and Allen Schultz as assistant secretary.

A statement issued by del Toro explained the concerns that the community has been experiencing since the election, including a challenge to the election results filed by former board member Starla Thompson.

The statement, as well as introductions of the board was met with applause and whoops from the crowd.

The meeting the following day was another full house. The meeting covered the formation of committees; finance, grant writing, and discipline. It was indicated that previous actions as well as current will be addressed and rectified, if warranted.

Vicki Collings was named as assistant treasurer and will be tasked with getting records in order in preparation for an audit. The community applauded and asked questions about the status of finance records, etc. This caused some discussion since there has been no transition or turning over of records, etc.

“The outgoing board refused to assist in any activities to support the orderly transition of power to the new board until the required step of holding the first public board meeting," del Toro said.

They also want to begin work sessions, which they will be notifying the community as to when and where and what topic and are encouraging community members to join them for these discussions. They are considering using the library due to the continuous audio and video recording presently used in the fire station. The board indicated this was something they would be addressing soon.

There was public comment regarding several different concerns including the Oxygen Program and Chipper Program. They said there are a lot of downed limbs from the recent storm that need taken care of; not only are they in the way, but could be fuel in a fire situation.

One woman stated she had filled out all the forms as required for the oxygen, but was never contacted and/or notified.

The board vowed to look into both concerns and rectify and/or modify as soon as possible.

The board also stated they are going to be attending training classes from the Special District Administration.

As the meeting adjourned, del Toro thanked the community for its comments and patience.

“We’re all in this together,” he said.