According to a poll of 2,000 people, the average American keeps their New Year’s Resolutions just 32 days. So as you read this, you and I are still in the sweet window of opportunity of seeking change, while not having grown so weary as to give up yet.
This is an exciting time!
I first heard about New Year’s resolutions when I was only 8 and decided that several resolutions were better than just one. My first resolution was to obey my parents, which lasted only hours until they asked me to do the dishes to which I promptly, almost spontaneously responded, “No.” My first failure.
I had also resolved to be nicer to my siblings and not fight with them, which went well until my brother wanted to play trains with me while I was already playing with the special doll that I had handcrafted on my mom’s sewing machine months earlier. One thing led to another, and in the end, it looked a lot like a fight, at least in my mind. Strike two.
In the dumpster fire year that was 2020, but before we all found out that that was how it was going to be by March, I had made a resolution to pray every day. And I succeeded! But not always in the way I thought I would when I began. What started in January as a concerted effort, even scheduling it on my part, became at times as the year went on, almost sub-conscience. I began praying while doing other things — baking cookies, riding my bike, and one time, even playing tag at the park. Did it count if I was doing it while doing something else also?
My current resolution didn’t even start on time, but rather on Jan. 17, 2022. A few weeks into last year I decided it was the perfect time to begin a gratitude journal. Starting out slow, I began finding my rhythm until it finally became a daily thing to where I don’t even plan to stop at the year mark.
There is a point behind each of these stories. Do New Year’s Resolutions always look the way we thought they might when we began in zeal? Probably not. Are we likely to have days where at our best, we rotely finish our commitment. Likely. Are there times when we even fail at our resolutions for a day, a week, or longer? This is certainly possible.
If you’re like me, you will struggle with your New Year’s Resolutions. I see now that the point isn’t to succeed with every first effort. Life isn’t that easy. Our resolutions are sometimes necessarily hard, but when we succeed, even if imperfectly, it is all worth it in the end.
Ruth Wiseman, a Merit Academy freshman, is a Woodland Park native.