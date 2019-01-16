The year 2018 left with a blizzard in its wake. New Year’s Eve plans for a bonfire were blown up by wind-driven snow and icy roads so we stayed inside on Dec. 31, enjoying the warmth of a wood burning stove while playing games. At midnight, family and friends toasted the new year then going to bed while the winds continued their howl outside.
On the morning of Jan. 1, the inclement weather had left with skies cleared to a crystal blue and high winds whipping into “snow-nadoes” along the mountain ridges near my home.
Temperatures had dropped during the night to five below zero but were slowly rising with the rays of the sun. The temperature high at our place of paradise in the Rockies never left the teens that day, but I was determined to venture out for a “First Day Hike,” now a tradition in its third year. My companions included daughter, Sarah Oliver, and her boyfriend, Zack Rush, both Millennials, and their dog, Monté.
Being a short-haired terrier, Monté was dressed for the cold in a small parka but was soon scooped up by Zack, riding quite comfortably in his backpack for most of the trek.
First Day Hikes are a part of a nationwide initiative led by all 50 of America’s State Parks to encourage an outdoors and healthy lifestyle. The original First Day Hike was more than 25 years ago at the Blue Hills Reservation, a state park in Massachusetts.
Our original plan to hike at Mueller State Park changed to finding somewhere a little closer to home because of the icy roads and snow-covered trails; choosing the Eleven Mile Canyon Recreation Area at Pike National Forest was an alternative. Located in Lake George, the South Platte River running through the canyon is famous for camping and fly fishing, albeit better known as a summer destination.
Driving up the familiar canyon road, now covered with snow, gave me an entirely new perspective with freshly cleansed blue skies overlooking winter white landscapes. Boulders, large and small, had unusual patterns made more distinct by an interplay of light, snow and shadows. Trees weighted with heavy snow presented themselves as new personalities. Wildlife tracks were more visible; we identified deer, fox, small birds and rabbit.
The river was iced over, still running strong with its dark, cold water appearing and disappearing in a rush. Yet a large contingent of geese didn’t appear to be fazed by the cold; the flowing waters were much warmer than the chilly 11-degrees that registered on the rearview mirror of my vehicle.
When hiking in extreme, cold weather, it is recommended to dress in layers and waterproof fabrics to protect against the wind and cold. Bring water for hydration and snack for energy.
Without snowshoes, hiking a trail deep with at least a foot of fresh snow upon earlier snows, wasn’t an option. We meandered along the shoreline of the Platte River, crossed a bridge over the river and walked through tunnels on the road, once a railway for the Colorado Midland Railroad.
Revisiting these familiar, “old acquaintances” allowed me an opportunity to say goodbye to 2018 for the sake of good times, not to be forgotten, while looking forward to new beginnings and a clean slate upon which to compose a positive and hopeful 2019.
Sonja Oliver is a freelance reporter for the Pikes Peak Courier who lives on the Teller/Park County line. Send your guest column submissions for print consideration to hannah.blick@pikespeaknewspapers.com.