There is a lot of movement going on at “Help the Needy” not the least of which is a new name; we are now “HtN – Hope Lives Here.”
We are still the same organization with the same goals and objectives of helping those in our area who need assistance. We will just have a fresh face.
We also have changes to key individuals within the organization. After nine years of excellent service, Vince Scarlata has retired as executive director. We will miss Vince and wish him only the best in his future endeavors.
However, his departure allows us to welcome Sue Greene as our new executive director. Sue has been working with us for a couple of years and is ready to take the reins from Vince. She has hit the ground running and is off to an excellent start. We are sure she will lead us forward with her confident and caring demeanor.
We have elected new officers on the board of directors and will add two additional members over the next year. Board President is Mary Gonzales, Vice President is Steve Jeroslow, Secretary is Deb Idleman and Treasurer is Anne Mallett. Other members are Mike Hazelwood, Linda Meir and Eileen Zytka. This is an active board, and we hope to take HtN – Hope Lives Here to the next level.
A reminder that our annual Sweetheart Ball will be virtual this year. The theme is “Mask” Querade and is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 6. There will be a live and silent auction and bidding will begin on the silent auction Jan. 28 from a 32Auction link on our website, htntc.org, and through the night of the event.
We want to thank all who have already made donations to this event. The Sweetheart Ball has been the signature fundraiser for our organization, and we couldn’t do it without the help of our generous sponsors. This year our event sponsors are: Vanguard Skin Specialists; Newmont Cripple Creek & Victor; Andrew Wommack Ministries; Alex & Kathy Paul, Schommer Construction; Park State Bank; and an anonymous donor.
We have also had several businesses/individuals sponsor a “virtual” table and others donate live and silent action items. Without this support we could not keep our mission alive of spreading hope.
Please visit our website to get all the information about our organization and the upcoming Sweetheart Ball. We look forward to “seeing” you virtually there. Our office is located at 117 N. Center St., Woodland Park — during COVID by appt. only, call 719-687-7373 or email admin@htntc.org.