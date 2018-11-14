Hunter-safety classes and curriculum that enhances experiences gained from nature, Steve Woolf introduced his educational philosophy at a luncheon for members of the community.
New superintendent of the Woodland Park School District, Woolf got the bad news out of the way. “Frankly, we wish ‘73’ would have passed — it would have allowed us to do some things,” he said, speaking the day after the election. “But the reason we didn’t go out and push 73 is because sometimes you have to have that attitude of gratitude — and that’s what we have toward you guys.”
Woolf was referring to the 1.09 percent sales-tax increase approved by district voters in 2016. The infusion is expected to add $2.2 million to the budget next year, said Brian Gustafson, the school’s finance officer.
Last year, the funds helped pay for the $500,000 new roof for the middle school. “We discovered that school works better if rain doesn’t leak through the roof,” Woolf said.
But the district has issues. “We have some of the lowest salaries around,” he said. “We have people who drive through three school districts to come up here and teach for us because they love the environment. We want to keep them here.”
When it comes to technology, Woolf credited the community which provides the computer updates through property, sales and income taxes. “For our kids to be literate they need to be able to access, analyze, apply and, ultimately, create, using the tools of our times,” he said. “When I was in school technology was a No. 2 pencil.”
Along with striving for excellence, Woolf brought to light the trauma suffered by a few. As a result the district recently won a grant to study methods of suicide prevention. “It happens and we want to help kids who are struggling,” he said. “Part of that is not letting kids disappear. Every kid wants to be seen, heard and loved.”
In a time when school shootings are all too common, Woolf hopes to implement a hunter-safety course — as he did in Kansas. The idea sprang from his attending funerals for five victims of gun accidents. “Four were my students; another was the husband of a teacher,” he said. “In 1999, I said, ‘enough,’ so every kid in our middle school went though hunter safety.”
Kids took the class whether they intended to hunt or not, he said. “What if your kid goes to college and some kid pulls out a gun?” he said.
For Woolf, teaching hunter safety seems logical, as schools in Colorado include sex and drug education. “Especially where we live, why wouldn’t we teach hunter safety?” he said.
Woolf’s goals include bringing back welding and shop classes. “We’ve got to fix that, got to create opportunities for kids,” he said.