WOODLAND PARK • A business that has all the right stuff for the outdoor enthusiast and serious mountain climber/hiker/backpacker, 315 Survival is now open in the Safeway shopping center.
The owner, U.S. Army Master Sgt. Eric Walker, stocked the store with equipment designed for recreation as well as gear for survival in tight or unplanned situations. “Most of the equipment here I’ve used,” he said.
A former instructor of the mountain warfare course for the 10th Mountain Division at Fort Drum, N.Y., Walker is knowledgeable about mountaineering, and can talk the talk. “I taught survival skills on skis and snowshoe, along with crevice-rescue training,” he said. “In all my career, between reserve and active, that was the best job I’ve ever had in the military.”
Stationed at Fort Carson in Colorado Springs, Walker retires from the military in August; until then, the shop is open only from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Saturdays.
“Once I’m retired, I will give cold-weather survival training classes along the Front Range and design some of my own gear,” he said. “I really have a passion for the outdoors and for the equipment we sell here.”
On the back wall of the shop, Walker has arranged a display of air rifles. “I have air rifles here that can shoot anything from small game and varmints all the way up to caribou or buffalo,” he said.
Along with the inventory, Walker offers historical tidbits about the rifle. “The Lewis & Clark Expedition had a pre-charge pneumatic air rifle which pre-dates modern smokeless powder,” he said. “The technology dates back to the 1750s.”
The shop features camping gear, stoves, tents, battery packs and coffee pots, and complete cooking sets by Biolite, a nonprofit organization. Dedicated to providing sustainable energy to Third World countries, Biolite relies on sales at retail stores such as 315 Survive.
“In a lot of African countries, Biolite donates thermoelectric generators which convert heat into electricity,” Walker said. “I’ve used those stoves to charge my phone everywhere from down on the Mexican border all the way up to Alaska where it’s negative 50 degrees.”
For the backcountry adventurer, Walker recommends backpacks, bags and fanny packs made by Mystery Ranch in Bozeman, Mont. “We have a lot of retirees in Woodland Park who are former military, Green Berets,” he said. “The Special (operations) guys who aren’t retired use Mystery Ranch packs because they are well-built.”
Packed with knowledge and experience, Walker says he’s not a daredevil who takes chances on surviving dangerous conditions. “My personal view is that I’m going to take the easiest route but, from a safety standpoint, being able to know how to do technical training makes a huge difference,” he said. “I use those skills as tools to keep in my tool chest in the event that I need them. The knowledge in how to survive a situation really helps.”
For more information, go to 315survival.com or call 719-687-8389.