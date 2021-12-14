WOODLAND PARK • Rather than waiting for a public swearing-in at the Dec. 8 Woodland Park School District RE-2 Board of Education meeting as had been planned, new directors Gary Brovetto, David Illingworth, Suzanne Patterson and David Rusterholtz were sworn in at the district offices Nov. 19 — a day after the Teller County Clerk and Recorder’s office certified the Nov. 3 election results.
They’ve spent hours learning the ropes through work sessions and instruction since being sworn in.
As the only incumbent, Board Secretary Chris Austin started last week’s meeting by introducing the first agenda item — reorganizing the board. Once Rusterholtz was elected board president, he took over. Illingworth was elected board vice president, and Austin remains secretary.
Then it was on to public comment starting with Florissant resident Keith McKim. He said the new board has the support of Teller County voters, who will be keeping an eye on them, making sure they fulfill their promises.
These promises included ridding the school of Black Lives Matter and Critical Race Theory, McKim said. He added sex education to that list, saying the “government is stealing the innocence of our kids and desensitizing our kids to sexual perversions.”
Jason Ledley, a licensed therapist in Woodland Park, spoke on behalf of Merit Academy. He asked the board to bring the academy into the district.
Former board member Carol Greenstreet spoke about her reservations about the new directors.
“School-board and city-council elections should be free of partisan politics,” she said, adding, “Your biggest issue will be gaining trust. I’m concerned that you have set your agenda prior to the public meetings. … That you will get rid of the Summit Learning Platform without hearing the facts … That you will push the national Republican agenda.”
Kitten Walker asked the board to open its meetings with prayer and ended her comments by praying over the board.
Becky Edgin spoke against the Summit Learning Platform, which she said caused her daughters to suffer from anxiety, stress and depression. “It’s hard to succeed when you’re constantly told you’re failing,” she said. “They’re both in therapy because of it — I’m not kidding. Ask yourselves what SLP is doing to our students.”
Former school board president Beth Huber said, “Some kids thrive under SLP while other struggle. I echo Carol (Greenstreet). You need to think about making ethical decisions.” She recommended a book, “Ethical Decision Making in Everyday Work Situations” by Mary E. Guy, in which she writes about 10 core values of ethical decision making.
Mathew Neal, WPSD superintendent, said the district has finished studying the platform and will present results soon.
Paul M. “Michael” Stewart, of Woodland Park, a retired biological sciences professor, said he is concerned that the board is part of Andrew Wommack Ministries’ push for “dominion over nonbelievers” in Teller County.
“All of you advertised yourselves as conservatives,” Stewart said. “Our goal is to teach, not indoctrinate. I spent 30 years in the Marine Corps with generations of military people before me, but I am a 33,000-generation Homo Sapiens.”
He added that he would be incredibly annoyed if the board decides to open its meetings with prayer.
Rusterholtz thanked the speakers for their comments and then moved on to a presentation about the District Mental Health Team by Laura Magnuson and Josh DeSmidt, both of whom have years of experience in providing mental-health therapy.
First, Neal related statistics from the U.S. Surgeon General’s Office. During the pandemic, the number of students reporting anxiety, sadness and depression doubled and suicide attempts by girls increased by 51%.
“Last year and this year, there have been no suicides in our district,” Neal said. “That hasn’t always been true.”
Suicide is the No. 1 cause of death among children ages 10-18, and the Pikes Peak Region has the highest suicide rate in Colorado, Magnuson said.
Magnuson and DeSmidt took turns presenting the program, which promotes emotional, psychological and social well-being through a variety of programs and “upstream prevention.”
Magnuson said upstream prevention is designed to catch students before a mental-health crisis (the waterfall), rather than just catching them after the crisis and picking up the pieces.
Student support is provided through a tier system. Tier 1 is basic support for all students. Tier 2 provides extra support for some students. Tier 3 is for the few students who need even more support.
After the presentation, board members took turns speaking about their goals.
Austin said, “I’m looking at long-term oversight and perspective. Our district functions at its finest when we collaborate. We need to develop a culture of collaboration, listening to each other and working together.”
Brovetto suggested that the district create curriculum task forces for each school. These should include teachers, students, parents and community members.
Illingworth said he wants to make Woodland Park School District the premier district in the state by increasing school enrollment and academic achievement. He said he wants to bring Merit Academy into the fold and prioritize attracting and retaining teachers.
“Our community and teachers need to believe in these kids,” Patterson said. “They need to believe in our country, to teach students to uphold the Colorado and U.S. constitutions and to teach American Exceptionalism.”
Rusterholtz said the board has a lot of work to do and needs to work together. He requested another action meeting be scheduled for Dec. 15.