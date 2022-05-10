A chat with the chief signals a new day for the Woodland Park Police Department.
On the job only a short time, Chief Chris Deisler is making the rounds, talking to people in the community. Conversations fueled by coffee. He’s open and up front about letting the public know about what’s going on with the local crime scene, mostly burglaries and property crimes.
Some of his regular press releases are head-shakers. Take the guy who got caught stealing hundreds of dollars of meat from Safeway.
“Officers were deployed in a covert capacity in and around the store to target this suspect,” the chief wrote in a recent news release announcing the man’s arrest.
Officers nabbed the suspect, Alfredo Morales, as he attempted another large theft and placed him under arrest. Morales has been charged with a felony.
Prompt press releases are part of the chief’s commitment to communication, one he talked about during a reception hosted by the city in April.
As a hands-on leader, Deisler said he is disheartened by the prevalence of mental health concerns in the city.
“I have officers trained on interacting with people with mental health issues,” he said.
Deisler is new to the West. After 30 years in law enforcement, he retired as chief of the Winter Springs, Fla., police department, where he started his career at 19.
But that didn’t mean he was letting go of law enforcement. “My wife and I were talking about what’s next?” he said in a chat at a local coffee shop.
He started looking for vacancies in law enforcement agencies west of the Mississippi. “Most Floridians do not aspire to retire in Florida,” he said, by way of explanation.
When the notice popped up about a vacancy in the chief’s position in Woodland Park, Deisler started his research. “I know we have a very strong veteran presence here,” he said, adding that he talked to Dan Williams, commander of the American Legion Post No. 1980, and John Gomes, who recently retired as the Teller County Undersheriff.
“They felt that the Woodland Park Police Department could become more integrated into the community,” Deisler said.
As well, he talked to Teller County Sheriff Jason Mikesell. “The sheriff and I are working together to combat crime in the area,” Deisler said. “The relationship between us is strong.”
Mikesell agrees.
“The sheriff is very excited about working with Chris Deisler and we’re looking forward to having a great working relationship in our community moving forward,” said Lt. Renee Bunting, a Teller County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman.
As far as providing continuity in the department, Deisler singles out Bev Hodges, the administrative assistant who served several former chiefs. “She runs the place,” Deisler said. “She is the glue.”
Deisler does not intend to name a deputy chief, he said. “My goal is to help people grow and advance on their own merit. I want to build a succession plan from the inside.”
Deisler and his wife, Keely, have a daughter, Keaton, 13.