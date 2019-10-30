When Doloretta Barber heard about another teen suicide in Woodland Park, along with her grief at the news she responded by wanting to do something.
Known for her energy when it comes to raising money for various causes, particularly the military, the sheriff’s office and babies with heart conditions, this time she called Thom Seehafer.
Founder of the nonprofit Colorado Phoenix Project, Seehafer, who owns Kenpo Karate of Woodland Park, plans to open Panthers Boxing Gym for kids adjacent to the karate studio in Gold Hill Square South.
He is motivated by his concern about the effects of social media posts that highlight children committing suicide because they were bullied. “The project came about because I feel that kids need an outlet, a safe zone,” he said, speaking about the project in May. Boxing provides an outlet and is a way for kids to remain in control and be released from anger and other negative emotions, he added.
In addition to providing a space for boxing, Seehafer plans to open a café that will serve healthy food and create employment opportunities for kids to learn workforce skills.
But Seehafer needs money for his project, which fits into Barber’s need to make a difference, along with the energy to go with it.
Last week, she was passing out copies of a letter she wrote to attract attention to the tragedy of teen suicide. “Having witnessed firsthand, on five occasions, the heartbreak of families dealing with teen suicides, listening to a radio program about the horrific statistics of the thousands, yes, thousands of children, abducted or traded into human trafficking each year and the disturbing fact that Teller County is not immune to these problems is the motivation for our next ‘Helping our Community Fundraiser,’” she wrote.
Suicides in Colorado have risen by 58% in the last three years, the highest in the nation, Barber said. “The majority of these are teenagers,” she added. “If somebody is going to do something about it, I think we should support Thom and his project.”
Seehafer needs equipment and furnishings before he can open the gym.
“These furnishings don’t come cheap; for example, a safe training ring for self-defense classes runs around $4,000,” Barber said. “Our goal is to raise $10,000 to buy the needed equipment. An empty building is no good to anyone.”
To that end, Barber is planning a craft fair as well as silent auction, the details to be announced.
In the meantime, donors can send donations, which are tax-deductible, to Colorado Phoenix Project, Box 48, 743 Gold Hill Place South, Woodland Park, CO 80863. The project is a 501(c)(3) organization.