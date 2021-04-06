Lara Maas, the new executive director of the Woodland Park Farmers Market, views the weekly event as a bond between nutrition and community.
“After being sequestered for so long, we can mingle, stay safe and be social,” said Maas. “Just being back outside again and shopping for fresh fruits and vegetables is basically the theme of this year’s market.”
Maas was chosen by the nonprofit organization’s board of directors to lead the market after Judy Crummett, the founder, retired after 30 years.
She has a bachelor’s of science degree in biology and psychology and a master’s in marketing and international business.
For Maas, health is aligned with food and social justice. Former director of marketing and public relations for St. Patrick’s Hospital in Missoula, Montana, Maas has devoted her career to improving the bonds of health, food and community.
At the hospital, she developed a project that studied the social determinants of health for high-needs and high-cost patients. “People can’t focus on their health care unless their basic needs are met — food, housing and transportation,” she said.
The project included bringing health care into the home, via iPads, visiting nurses and community health workers. “The idea was to bridge the distance and isolation, basically social barriers, and bring medical and social health to these patients,” she said.
For Maas, the project was personal as she related the patients’ circumstances to that of her dad, the late Larry Maas. “He worked hard all his life and due to an illness, had become financially strained,” she said. “He still had all of his pride and determination to remain independent.”
From her home in Montana, Maas focused on helping her father, a Woodland Park resident, to remain independent in his home by taking advantage of various programs.
“I was able to take some of those ideas and build a program for patients in Montana,” she said. “It was a collaborative effort, an entire community building these systems and taking care of these patients.”
A former resident of Colorado Springs, Maas returned to Colorado to refurbish the house that belonged to her father.
The new position as the executive director is the ideal connection for her. “I’m a 24-year cancer survivor and food has always been an important part of my life — even before I was sick,” she said.
The first market is set for Friday, June 4 but will have fewer vendors than the pre-COVID market, and they will be spaced six feet apart.
“We want to stay open, follow guidelines and help the farmers who have their crops in the ground,” Maas said. “Vendors who have been there for years are coming back.”