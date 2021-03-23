For 77 years, the Roll of Honor commemorated county residents who served in World War II. The list of almost 500 names was painted on the side of the Monarch Building in Victor.
The new owners of the building painted over the names a couple of years ago. Another such list was located on a wall of the old Palace Drug building in Cripple Creek. It was removed in the 1970s.
Steve Robb and Sue Kochevar, representing a group of citizens seeking funds to install a permanent memorial in Victor, came before the Cripple Creek City Council on March 17 with a donation request.
“Victor donated $1,000 and space in Wallace Park as a permanent location,” Robb said “They also donated excavation services and sidewalks. Newmont Mining Co., Southern Teller County Focus Group and American Legion have also made generous donations. We also have a GoFundMe page. We almost have all the money we need to start the installation.”
“Our goal was to get the memorial built on public land,” Kochevar said. “We’re asking Cripple Creek to match Victor’s donation – $1,000. We’re working under the Victor Heritage Society’s umbrella.”
Through its research, the group has found more than 300 more Teller County residents, both men and women, who served. Their names will be added to the 4-foot by 8-foot triangular black granite slab, which is already at the engravers. Robb said the dedication is planned for Memorial Day.
“We hope to add a wall for veterans of other wars,” Kochevar said. “There is a wall for World War I vets on the old Gold Field City Hall.”
Mayor Milford Ashworth said council would consult the finance department and get back with a decision by the April 7 meeting.
In other business, Interim City Administrator Ray White said the city is in talks with UCHealth, which has taken over Pikes Peak Regional Hospital, on expanding health services at the Cripple Creek Clinic.
“We don’t have a formal commitment, yet, but we’ll update you as we go,” he said.
He also announced a new link on the Teller County COVID-19 website, tellercovid.com, where people can sign up for vaccinations.
Finance Director Paul Harris said the county is still at level Blue on the state’s COVID-19 dial but there has been an uptick in cases that has pushed local indicators back into the more restrictive Yellow status level. There have been 55 new cases since March 1, with 35 new cases just in the past week.
To date, more than 9,500 Teller County residents have been vaccinated. The county has a population of about 25,000, he said.
Also, Council approved an emergency ordinance adding a provision to the city code allowing the city to collect expenses related to land-use applications and providing for developer reimbursements.
City Attorney Erin Smith said the ordinance allows the city to collect for legal reviews and other costs plus a 15% charge for administrative costs.
“Every municipality I’ve worked with had a code provision like this,” she said. “It’s important to collect costs.”
Unlike the regular, two-meeting process used for normal ordinances, an emergency ordinance goes into effect immediately after approval.
Council also approved a five-year agreement for the smallest space the city has ever leased, a two-foot wide, three-foot tall and 16.5-inch deep cube to house fiber-optic cable owned by FORETHOUGHT.NET and located behind city hall. The company will pay the city $600 per year.