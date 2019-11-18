A building that has historic origins as the Ouray Casino may become a new location for Victory Life Church.
The Woodland Park Planning Commission on Nov. 14 recommended the approval of a conditional-use permit to use the historic Brazenhead Restaurant, 720 W. U.S. 24 in the Central Business District, as a new location for the church.
Built in the 1930s, Brazenhead is currently owned by UCHealth-Pikes Peak Regional Hospital.
Commissioner Ken Hartsfield, as the architect for the project, recused himself from the approval process and represented the applicant, Liza West.
The church has been renting space at the Colorado Springs Christian Schools Woodland Park Campus for the past two years.
The plan calls for opening up the lower level for a sanctuary while using the upper level for church offices. No exterior changes are planned, except to re-chink the logs, add a door and repair the asphalt.
West said the congregation plans to move in next spring.
City council will take up this conditional use permit on Dec. 5 for initial posting.
Following the regular meeting, the commissioners and Woodland Park Board of Adjustment members held a work session to continue work on zoning amendments for single-family projects in multifamily zones, the subject of a temporary moratorium approved by council on Oct. 3.
The consensus was that single-family projects planned in multifamily zones should be conditional uses rather than permitted by right, that all such projects must include subdividing the lots and that all of these single-family homes should be at least 1,000 square feet.
The proposed 1,000-square-foot minimum would apply only to these specific kinds of projects and would not affect single-family projects in other city zones.
City Planning Director Sally Riley suggested that all uses in multifamily zones be conditional uses.
Some audience members suggested that no single-family homes be allowed in multifamily zones unless the developer seeks a rezone. Riley pointed out that multifamily zones are designed for higher-density projects and that some single-family projects, including patio-home developments, would be a good fit in a multifamily zone.
Board of Adjustment member Larry Larsen submitted several pages of suggestions for the new zoning codes. These are available in the Nov. 14 planning commission packet on the City website, city-woodlandpark.org.
Additionally, a flood hazard development permit request was tabled to the commission’s Dec. 12 meeting. Jay Garvens is the applicant/property owner.