DIVIDE • A master herbalist who collects plants and herbs in the open spaces of Teller County, Rachel Buckley uses nature as her source for her body-care products.
Convinced that nature provides cures for some disease and ailments, Buckley recently opened Nature Mama Body Care in Divide.
“I create everything from scratch,” she said. “I forage rosehips and other botanical herbs from the mountain with my husband, Nic, and my son, Jude, who is 7.”
Buckley creates lotions, creams, herbal salts, sanitizers, CBD creams, botanical retinol, Vitamin C serums, soaps and body butters.
“There are a lot of people who live in pain,” she said. “I make topical creams, menthol and camphor oils to create that soothing effect — with wintergreen, peppermint, frankincense and cyprus.”
Buckley developed her interest in the do-it-yourself type of healing when she discovered that natural methods helped heal the pain she experienced with Crohn’s Disease.
Six years later, Buckley is educated and certified as an herbalist, Reiki Master & Behavioral Psychologist, Clinical Aromatherapist, Nutritionist and Cosmetic Formulation Chemist who creates custom creams and lotions.
“I work hard to make sure that every single drop is going to help your body in the best way,” she said.
The shop is divided into two parts, retail and the laboratory, where she mixes up plant oils and extracts and seed butters.
“With everything I know about plants, I can layer the herbs and make them work together to be effective,” Buckley said. “I have over 750 documented testimonials.”
For baths or showers, Buckley whips up bath bombs and shower puffs that generate the aromatherapy effect. To enhance the experience of body care, Buckley recommends drinking her elderberry tea.
In the future she intends to hold DIY — Do It Yourself — workshops.
To foster a sense of community, she plans to host gatherings that focus on health and wellness, with tea, coffee and pastries.
Along with her own products, Buckley provides spots for artisan vendors to display and sell their works. So far, the shop features jewelry and candles.
Nature Mama Body Care is above Russ’s Place and Shipping Plus at 52 County Road 5 (the corner of county roads 52 and 5), Suite 201-A, Divide. For information, go to naturemamabodycare.com or Facebook.com/naturemamabodycare.