An inside look at Teller County’s Office of Human Resources with Ivy Morris offers a glimpse of a place buzzing with energy and new ideas.
Eight weeks into her role as director, Morris is updating programs while heralding her new workplace. “With Teller County, employees can have a career,” she said. “The career development program will help employees progress through the different levels.”
Along with designing the development plan, Morris is looking ahead with an employee succession plan. “We have several retirements coming up in the next few years,” she said. “We want to make sure we’re prepared, starting with training and development for the top talent.”
In today’s challenging labor market, the new program is intended to attract applicants for the vacant positions. “We have a lot of openings, just like anyplace right now. It’s hard finding qualified candidates, especially CDL drivers, for public works,” she said. “We have opportunities in Divide, Woodland Park and Cripple Creek.”
Many of employees who work in Teller County are “home-grown,” she said. “They live here, grew up here and want to stay here.”
The local factor was an attraction for Morris. “I want to support the community I live in,” she said.
With a degree in legal studies, Morris started her professional career as a paralegal for various law firms in Colorado Springs. “My last job as a paralegal I worked with employers and employees, which got me interested in HR,” she said.
To follow the new career path, Morris earned a bachelor’s degree in human resources management. “It’s more about problem solving,” she said. “In the legal field, problems have already escalated but in HR, you’re on the front side of it.”
While the county does have an employee-assistance program, Morris believes problems can be addressed in-house rather than through an outside resource. “A lot of problems stem from miscommunication,” she said. “We sit down with an employee, and whoever they are having a conflict with and talk it out; most of the time it’s just a misunderstanding.”
Morris replaces Lindsey Chapman, who retired after serving the county at various levels for 35 years. For Morris, Chapman’s longevity reflects the benefits of working for Teller County.
“The county is good about trying to promote from within,” she said. “There is more stability with the county than with private employers.”
To that end, for the past few decades, the county commissioners have publicly recognized employees who have served five years or more.
Morris’s updates include re-instating the annual evaluations.
The current system looks back over the past year while the new system considers the future. “With forward-looking evaluations, employees can have goals and objectives,” she said.
As the county’s population increases, Morris leads a department with three who report to her: Lynn Fenn, Ashley Frazier-Willey and Jean Mahony. “We’re hoping to hire one more, for training and development,” she said.