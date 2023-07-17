Saltgrass Steakhouse opened in Cripple Creek’s Wildwood Casino on July 14.

“We are thrilled and honored to expand our dining options for the Cripple Creek market” said Matt Andrighetti, General Manager of Wildwood Hotel and Casino. “We look forward to introducing this Colorado Springs favorite to area-residents and visitors of our community.”

Saltgrass will be open daily for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

The menu features an array of lunch and dinner items including fresh seafood, chicken, burgers, sandwiches, salads and more, with favorites such as bone-in ribeye, double-bone pork chops, salmon Oscar, and chicken fried steak.

Breakfast favorites will include Saltgrass’ traditional country breakfast, cowboy skillet or freshly made pancakes.

Saltgrass diners are greeted with interiors evoking the charm of a country farm home. The dining room features warm wood furnishings, comfortable leather seating, and memorabilia from the Saltgrass Trail. The dining area is able to accommodate large groups and celebrations of any kind, including a private dining room for intimate gatherings up to 25 guests.

Wildwood Casino is slated to transform into the Golden Nugget Hotel and Casino Cripple Creek this fall. There will be an updated casino floor and amenities, Starbucks Coffee and on-the-go options from Bean and Bread, a new and expanded lounge and bar, more player rewards, new slot machines, new table games, new chairs, and more.