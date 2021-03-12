A judge has scheduled a resentencing date for Krystal Jean Kenney, the former nurse who helped Teller County rancher Patrick Frazee clean up blood after the murder of his fiance Kelsey Berreth in 2018.
The 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office said last week Kenney's resentencing hearing has been scheduled for 9 a.m. March 23.
Kenney, 34, appears on course for an early prison release after the Colorado Court of Appeals overturned her three-year sentence last month, ruling that Teller County District Judge Scott Sells erred in sentencing Kenney in the aggravated range for evidence tampering.
Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser ultimately agreed with the Court of Appeals decision to throw out Kenney’s original sentence and decided not to appeal the ruling after he was asked to intervene by the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, a spokesman said March 11.
A three-judge panel vacated Kenney's sentence in February and ordered Sells to resentence her in the normal range of 12 to 18 months in prison. The ruling likely sets her up for parole and immediate release, her attorney Dru Nielsen previously told The Gazette.
Kenney, who remains incarcerated at the Denver Women’s Correctional Facility, faces a mandatory one-year parole under terms of her plea bargain.
Kenney, who had an on-again, off-again romantic relationship with Frazee, was a star witness at Frazee’s November 2019 trial, and former District Attorney Dan May called her plea bargain a “deal with the devil” necessary to gain her cooperation in the case.
During Frazee's trial, she told a jury how she suited up in a hazardous materials suit and scrubbed blood from the Woodland Park townhouse where Frazee fatally beat Berreth with a baseball bat on Thanksgiving Day 2018.
Contact the writer: olivia.prentzel@gazette.com